Smart Washing Machines Market Players Maximize Efficiency By Integrating Wi-Fi

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the smart washing machines market are investing in Wi-Fi technology in order to increase processing speed. Wi-Fi is the wireless technology that is used to connect smart washing machines with other devices to the internet. For instance, in April 2021, Samsung, a South Korean consumer electronics company, has launched a Smart Inverter Washing Machine that integrates Wi-Fi connectivity which makes it a smart Internet of Things (IoT) device. Thus, it can be connected with Samsung smart devices such as Galaxy phones, smart TVs, and the Family Hub refrigerators. It also supports Alexa and Google Home voice control. It utilizes a user-friendly sleek digital interface that has a simple jog dial control. It also comes equipped with a Digital Inverter Technology that not only consumes less energy but also produces low operational noise.

The smart washing machines market size is expected to grow from $14.87 billion in 2021 to $20.83 billion in 2026 at a rate of 7.0%. The smart washing machines market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2026 and reach $29.50 billion in 2031.

The smart washing machines market is expected to be supported by rapid growth in smart homes in many countries globally. Smart homes technologies use electrical devices to efficiently manage and operate household services including washing, drying, cooking and others. Smart homes also use predictive big data analytics for the fast and efficient washing of clothes. For instance, the smart home penetration rate in the UK is expected to reach 63% by 2025. The development of smart homes is expected to act as a driver for the smart washing global machines market in the forecast period.

Major players covered in the global smart washing machines industry are Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., LG Electronics, Whirlpool Corporation, AB Electrolux, Panasonic Corporation.

TBRC’s smart washing machines market report is segmented by type into top load, front load, by connectivity into wi-fi, Bluetooth, near-field-communication (NFC), other connectivities, by application into residential, commercial.

