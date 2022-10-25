Artificial Intelligence Integration Is Shaping The Speaker Drivers Market

Speaker Drivers Market Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Speaker Drivers Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The integration of artificial intelligence and smart speakers into speaker drivers is an emerging trend in the market. Artificial intelligence (AI) integrated chipsets that are being used for smart types of speakers offer voice control, audio quality, and enhanced battery life. The advantage of artificial intelligence (AI) is that the speaker gets additional capabilities over time as the AI assistant learns new skills. As it learns through experience, the more it is used, the smarter it becomes. We can build a home theater setup using large speakers and soundbars, or connect to a home media server. The LG XBoom AI ThinQ WK7 is a voice-controlled, AI-powered speaker with Meridian sound and Google Assistant built-in. It does not necessitate the use of batteries. It uses Bluetooth technology and can link to other Chromecast or Chromecast audio devices, soundbars, and wireless speakers that have built-in Chromecast.

Read more on the Global Speaker Drivers Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/speaker-drivers-market

The speaker drivers market size is expected to grow from $27.56 billion in 2021 to $31.28 billion in 2026 at a rate of 2.6%. The speaker drivers market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2026 and reach $36.13 billion in 2031.

Demand for such speakers is likely to rise as the number of Wi-Fi connected devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets grows. Wi-Fi, Near-Field Connectivity (NFC), and Bluetooth are examples of wireless technologies that require little wiring and take up less space. Most portable gadgets, such as cellphones, MP3 players, laptops, and tablets, can connect to most loudspeakers on the market. It's also ideal for multiroom audio, allowing you to stream music from many speakers across your home through your Wi-Fi network, all controlled by a single phone app. For example, Apple, is working on a range of wireless AI speakers that will work with "Apple HomeKit." Apple HomeKit is intended to offer a centralized voice-assistance platform for controlling home kit devices. The growth of smart electronics with interconnected technology is anticipated to fuel demand over the forecast period.

Major players covered in the global speaker drivers industry are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Goertek, Merry Electronics Co. Ltd., Knowles Electronics.

TBRC’s speaker drivers market report is segmented by device type into headphones/earphones, hearing aids, smart speakers, mobile phones, tablets, laptop and others, other speaker types, by driver type into dynamic drivers, balanced armature drivers, planar magnetic, electrostatic, other driver types, by application into consumer, professional/enterprise, medical, other applications.

Speaker Drivers Market 2022 – By Device Type (Headphones/Earphone, Hearing Aids, Smart Speakers, Mobile Phones, Tablets, Laptop And Others), By Driver Type (Dynamic Drivers, Balanced Armature Drivers, Planar Magnetic, Electrostatic), By Application (Consumer, Professional/Enterprise, Medical), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a speaker drivers market overview, forecast speaker drivers market size and growth for the whole market, speaker drivers market segments, geographies, speaker drivers market trends, speaker drivers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Speaker Drivers Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6754&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Loudspeakers and Sound Bars, Microphones, Amplifiers and Mixers, Music players and other devices, Televisions, Video Players, Video Cameras), By Service Type (In-warranty, Out of Warranty), By End User (Industrial and commercial, Residential) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-electronics-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Audio Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Loudspeakers, Microphones, Amplifiers, Turntables), By End-User (B2B, B2C), By Technology (Wired, Wireless), By Price Range(Low, Medium, High) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/audio-equipment-global-market-report

Wireless Speakers Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Bluetooth Speakers, Wifi-Speakers), By End User (Residential, Commercial), By Type (Fixed, Portable) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wireless-speakers-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany/

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/