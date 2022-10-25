The Growing Interest In Cloud-Based Solutions Accelerates The Hardware Support Services Market Growth

Hardware Support Services Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising demand for cloud-based solutions in developing economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Africa will drive the growth of the market. These countries and region require cost-effective solutions as they lack financial resources and are in early development. Also, the companies in these countries and region can benefit from saving their IT expenditures by adopting cloud computing services. The ability to use on-demand, scalable cloud models to achieve cost efficiency and business continuity is providing the chance for organizations to rapidly accelerate their digital business transformation plans. For instance, in October 2021, Google LLC, a US-based technology company, announced the launch of Google Distributed Cloud, a portfolio of solutions consisting of hardware and software that extend infrastructure to the edge and into your data centers.

The cloud is enabling IT teams to move hardware out of the internal data center and reduce their day-to-day management burden. The end result is a situation in which fiscal plans are also changed, with many companies putting more funds into the cloud and less to the internal data center. As cloud computing services continue to grow, the demand for cloud data recovery solutions is gathering pace. Disaster recovery tools are particularly needed because the cloud stores data which is prone to cyber and malware attacks. For instance, Kroll Ontrack offers SharePoint and SQL server cloud data recovery solutions.

The hardware support services market size is expected to grow from $0.91 billion in 2021 to $1.51 billion in 2026 at a rate of 10.66%. The hardware support services market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.56% from 2026 and reach $2.39 billion in 2031.

Major players covered in the global hardware support services industry are Intel Corporation, Dxc Technology, Dell Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., telefonaktiebolaget lm ericsson.

North America was the largest region in the global hardware support services market, accounting for 42.3% of the total in 2021. It was followed by the North America, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and Middle East will be the fastest growing regions in the global hardware support services market, where growth will be at CAGRs of 15.2% and 14.8% respectively.

TBRC’s hardware support services market report is segmented by type into networking support services, storage and servers support services, computer and peripherals support services, other hardware support services, by mode into offline, online, by warranty type into in-warranty, out of warranty.

Hardware Support Services Market 2022 – By Type (Networking Support Services, Storage And Servers Support Services, Computer And Peripherals Support Services, Other Hardware Support Services), By Mode (Offline, Online), By Warranty Type (In Warranty, Out Of Warranty), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a hardware support services market overview, forecast hardware support services market size and growth for the whole market, hardware support services global market segments, geographies, hardware support services global market trends, hardware support services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

