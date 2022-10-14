UPG Sustainability Leaders Thrive on Pilgrimage to Hurricane Island

Hurricane Island October 2022 - Boat Exercise - We Did It Hurricane Island October 2022 - Boat Exercise - Building the Boat Hurricane Island October 2022 - Boat Exercise - We Did It 2 Apply to UPG Sustainability Leadership Hurricane Island October 2022 - In Conversation - Trio By the water

Meet twenty young leaders from all world regions who are currently participating in the #UPGSustainability pilgrimage to Hurricane Island in the USA.

“Everything about you brings hope to us all, because you are the new and beautiful representation of the world in its entirety.” — Rosamund Zander, Flagship Partner of UPG Sustainability Leadership

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twenty young leaders from all world regions are currently participating in the #UPGSustainability pilgrimage to Hurricane Island in the USA. "I am so thankful, it has been one of the greatest experiences," says Enkhmurun Odgiiv, a UPG Sustainability Leader from Mongolia.As part of their experience as #UPGSustainability Leaders, they are spending a week on Hurricane Island. UPG Sustainability Leadership is a movement that mobilises individuals and organisations to support positive citizen leadership on sustainability. Among other activities, #UPGSustainability conducts the world's largest training on sustainability leadership. The #UPGSustainability pilgrimage to Hurricane Island combines reflection, learning, and growth so that #UPGSustainability Leaders return home stronger - with positive consequences for communities and also for the planet.UPG Sustainability Leadership is free and fully funded - and only accepts the most promising and the most motivated young leaders. All this is possible thanks to the support of UPG's partners and collaborators, especially the author and philanthropist, Rosamund Zander who is a Founding and Flagship Partner. "Everything about you brings hope to us all, because you are the new and beautiful representation of the world in its entirety. Rosamund Zander, Founding and Flagship Partner of UPG Sustainability Leadership.The twenty #UPGSustainability Leaders on Hurricane Island this week come from all over the world - in alphabetical order: Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Kenya, Mauritius, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, Philippines, South Africa, Tunisia and Venezuela."The Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership is proud to partner with United People Global . We are eager to bring UPG Sustainability Leaders to Hurricane Island to further their development and to build a rich network of leaders who learn from and depend on each other," said Bo Hoppin, Executive Director at the Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership.The work of #UPGSustainability Leaders covers a wide range of areas including education, health, the economy, the environment, peace & justice, gender empowerment and more - their work touches on each of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations."When young people dream about making their communities better, it is important that we respond with words and actions that mean the same thing: yes you can," said Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President at United People Global.The twenty #UPGSustainability Leaders currently on Hurricane Island speak to the public on Friday, 14 October at 11am EST or 5pm CEST where they share highlights of projects that they are working on in their communities. Interested parties can interact directly with them in this event that allows participants to connect online and meet the leaders in separate "rooms". About United People Global: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to make the world better place. UPG believes that all people have the power and the responsibility to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.

Meet the UPG Sustainability Leaders on Hurricane Island