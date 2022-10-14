"Milko" by Chasing A Spider Publishing--Columbus and Sacramento

A lovely children's book.

"Milko" is a lovely picture book. It is a touching story about a little boy missing his mother. Learn how this story unfolds by getting your copy of "Milko".

We craft stories.” — Chasing A Spider Publishing

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milko misses his mother. She has been living in Ethiopia for a year.Each turn of the season reminds him of his mother.Walk into Milko’s world and see how this story unfolds from the hills in Bolivia to the Mountains in Ethiopia.Milko is a story that every family can relate to, because it is a story about all of us.About the Authors:Samuel Narh is an award-winning children’s book author. He enjoys painting pictures with words using his stories, which are meant to touch and reach people across the world.Freda Narh enjoys collecting children’s books. She was born and raised in Mississippi, and she is a graduate of Ole Miss. She loves being a mom to Merrit. She is also known as the Baby Whisperer, because of her love and magical ways with babies.About Illustrator:Alisa Knatko is an illustrator from Moscow. She has illustrated eleven books. Some of her books have been exhibited at international book fairs. Alisa uses mixed media techniques in her illustrations.MilkoISBN: 978-1734789720Price: $17.99Publication Date: 9 January 2023

