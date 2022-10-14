Orange Extract Market Size to Hit $932.4 Million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surging Investigations On Dietary Fiber From Orange Byproducts Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Orange Extract Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Orange Extract Market size is estimated to reach $932.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Orange Extracts are greatly concentrated flavors extracted from oranges onto an alcohol base. The dietary fiber of citrus fruit is of greater quality than alternative sources like cereals owing to citrus fiber having a greater soluble dietary fiber ratio and related bioactive compounds (flavonoids, polyphenols, carotenoids, and vitamin C) with antioxidant characteristics, which may offer added health-supporting impacts (Grigelmo-Miguel & Martin-Belloso, 1999b; Marín, Soler-Rivas, Benavente-García, Castillo, & Pérez-Alvarez, 2007). The citrus extract can be prepared from citrus fruits like lemon, orange, or lime resulting in lemon extract, orange extract, or lime extract respectively. Fanta is a brand of fruit-flavored carbonated soft drinks produced by The Coca-Cola Company. Presently, there are greater than 100 flavors internationally. However, Fanta Orange is the most favored flavor. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. Geographically, North America Orange Extract Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging application of citrus extracts like orange extracts in the food and beverage industry and the proliferating product demand in the pharmaceutical sector in the North American region.

2. Orange Extract Market growth is being driven by the expanding population worldwide resulting in the heightened intake of food and beverage products including citrus extract leading to the emergence of the flavoring industry owing to the existence of different applications in the bakery, confectionery, dessert and beverage products. However, the side effects of orange intake like an increase in blood sugar and issues in the stomach are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Orange Extract Market.

3. Orange Extract Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Orange Extract Market report.

1. The Orange Extract Market based on the form can be further segmented into Powder and Liquid. This growth is owing to the surging application of orange extracts in the liquid form in air-tight bottles in bakeries and beverages.

2. Powder segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the proliferating application of orange extracts in personal care products and cosmetic products for glowing skin, treating pimples and acne, eliminating scars and marks and unclogging skin pores with orange extract being a kind of citrus extract.

3. The Orange Extract Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. North America (Orange Extract Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021.

4. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like the existence of countries like China which is the third-largest orange producer in the Asia-Pacific region.

5. The Food And Beverages Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the extensive application of orange extracts in different kinds of culinary preparations including bakery, desserts, and sauces.

6. Cosmetics segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging application of orange extracts, which are a form of citrus extract in different cosmetic products for acquiring glowing skin and unclogging skin pores.

The top 5 players in the Orange Extract industry are -

1. Dohler GmbH

2. RC Fine Foods Inc.,

3. McCormick & Company, Inc.

4. Nielson Massey Vanillas, Inc.

5. Kerry Group Plc

