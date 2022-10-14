AgeMeter® Launches in the Pacific Rim
Measuring Functional Age to Validate Aging Reversal
Aging metrics are very important, so it’s great to see the AgeMeter available worldwide. I'm glad in particular to see the AgeMeter is launching in Hong Kong and the Pacific Rim.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centers For Age Control Inc. today announced appointment of a new exclusive distributorship to Adtigo Limited for Hong Kong. Spearheaded by Celebrity Psychologist Dr. Adrian Low and veteran Business Owner Mr. Ou Young, Chester, Adtigo will also sell throughout the Pacific Rim.
— Dr. George Church, Advisory Board, Renowned as the father of DNA Sequencing
“It’s a game changer being able to partner with the Centers for Age Control team to bring Functional Age testing readily available in Asia Pacific.” says Adtigo CEO. “We all hear about the NMNs out there, how do we know whether we are functioning at a reversed age level unless we check? AgeMeter makes that happen! I have high hopes that Aging Reversal will soon be a multi-billion dollar industry and AgeMeter is riding this wave.”
“I have confidence that Functional Age Test (AgeMeter) is an essential device, and everybody needs to be tested!”, says Mr. Ou Young.
About Centers For Age Control: The AgeMeter®️, the world’s leading functional age testing tool, calculates functional age by noninvasively testing the body’s physiological biomarkers. The AgeMeter is a valuable tool for individuals, researchers, and universities interested in warding off the effects of aging. At what age do you actually live?
About Adtigo: Dr. Low is the President of the Hong Kong Association of Psychology. As a Chartered Psychologist and a Stress Researcher, Dr. Low has been featured on NBC, CBS, Fox, Channel News Asia and major media channels in Hong Kong. Mr. Ou Young is a Fellow Chartered Financial Practitioner and he is the Vice-chairman of the Global Business Association. Furthermore, Mr. Ou Young is the Deputy Director of the Fund-Raising Department of the Greater China’s Charity Federation.
Elliott Small
Centers For Age Control Inc
email us here
AgeMeter Video