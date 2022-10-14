Visit Philly Overnight Package Evolves Offering Visitors Various Perks To Level Up Their Stay

VISIT PHILADELPHIA® today announced an evolution of its popular Visit Philly Overnight Package, which now enables people to level up their Philadelphia experience by selecting one of three perks that most appeals to their interests. The package refresh comes after data revealed the changing needs of travelers and their desire for personalization and customization. One perk that’s not going anywhere? The free hotel parking that’s been a constant since the package’s inception in 2001. All package buyers will score parking in addition to another perk of their choosing.

Level-up Perks :

This season, guests will be able to select from one of the following: two tickets to the National Constitution Center and the Museum of the American Revolution; two tickets to the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts; or a $50 gift card for a Schulson Collective restaurant. This version of the Visit Philly Overnight Package — with perks valued at up to $179 — is bookable now at 36 hotels for stays from October 20, 2022 through January 31, 2023. To date, the long-running package has been booked more than 190,000 times, generating more than $30 million in room revenue for Philadelphia hotels.

“We’ve learned that you can’t take a one-size-fits-all approach with travelers. That’s why we created a package that offers options and appeals to people with all sorts of interests,” said Jasmine Armstrong, senior director of hotel initiatives, VISIT PHILADELPHIA. “We’ve been saying for a long time that a trip to Philadelphia is easy and affordable, and the refreshed Visit Philly Overnight Package supports that thinking 100%. By including attraction tickets or restaurant gift cards in our offer, we’re helping visitors build their itinerary. And by giving them hotel parking, we’re freeing up money they can use to do something else fun in Philly. This package is a win-win all around.”

Package Components :

The Visit Philly Overnight Package includes one- or two-night hotel accommodations at 36 hotels, along with free hotel parking. In addition, guests will be able to select one additional perk:

History Perk: Two tickets to the National Constitution Center and two tickets to the Museum of the American Revolution (up to a $179 value with parking)

Two tickets to the National Constitution Center and two tickets to the Museum of the American Revolution (up to a $179 value with parking) Arts & Culture Perk : Two tickets to the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and 10% off purchases in the museum gift shop (up to a $136 value with parking)

: Two tickets to the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and 10% off purchases in the museum gift shop (up to a $136 value with parking) Food & Drink Perk: A $50 gift card good for use at a Schulson Collective restaurant, including Alpen Rose, DK Sushi, Double Knot, Guiseppe & Sons, Harp & Crown, Independence Beer Garden, Prunella, Sampan, Samuel’s and Via Locusta (up to a $150 value with parking)

How The Package Works :

Consumers can peruse the list of hotels offering the package and book their stay at visitphilly.com. Upon hotel check-in (and after parking for free!), they’ll receive a voucher to redeem the perk of their choice at one of two visitor centers:

Independence Visitor Center, 599 Market Street, open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 pm.

LOVE Park Visitor Center, 1569 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Perks expire on January 31, 2023.

