Fact Sheet: Philadelphia Outdoors – Parks, Trails and Green Spaces
PHILADELPHIA, April 10, 2026 – Philadelphia has 166 miles of open-space pathways, hiking trails and bike routes waiting to be explored and traversed by wandering adventure seekers. These multi-use trails connect neighborhoods while offering spectacular skyline views and constant reminders of the Greater Philadelphia region’s natural beauty.
Founders William Penn and Hannah Callowhill Penn envisioned a “Greene Countrie Town,” with planned parks integrated into residential life, when they first sketched out blueprints for Philadelphia in 1682. Today, those lush outdoor squares remain essential to understanding the city’s grid system.
Green City: Facts & Figures
- 95% of Philadelphia residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park, which is well above the national average of 57% for all urban cities and towns. (TPL)
- Philadelphia has been named “The Most Walkable City in the U.S.” in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for three consecutive years (2023, 2024, 2025).
- Philadelphia Parks & Recreation protects over 10,200 acres of public land and waterways, plus 500 recreation buildings, 166 miles of trail, 576 parks and 250 playgrounds.
- Greener – 4,384 trees planted; 2.5 miles of new and resurfaced bike lanes installed.
- The City of Philadelphia invested $500 million into 72 parks, recreation centers and libraries as part of its ongoing rebuild program, supporting community development and stabilization.
- Nearly 2.8 million people visited Independence National Historical Park in 2025 (nps.gov).
- Nearly 1.9 million people visited Valley Forge National Historical Park in 2025 (nps.gov).
- The Japan America Society planted 250 new cherry trees for the 250th anniversary in Fairmount Park, adding to the 1,600 flowering cherry trees planted in 1926.
- Fairmount Park covers 9,200 acres, 10x the size of Central Park (NatGeo).
- The Circuit Trails is one of the largest trail networks in the U.S. It will cover more than 850 miles of interconnected multi-use trails when fully completed.
- Schuylkill Banks – The area along the southernmost eight miles of the Schuylkill River – draws 33,000 visitors each week; the Schuylkill Banks Boardwalk extends the trail.
Open Parks and Expanding Trails:
- FDR Park – 112-year-old park in South Philly completed the first phase of a renovation to curb flooding, restoring the natural wetlands and transforming the 348-acre park into a destination for ecology and recreation, including upgrades to Gateway Plaza and Anna C. Verna Playground.
- Rail Park – Ongoing high-line project will reach from Northern Liberties to Brewerytown, a continuous greenway, filled with pathways and plants that connects 10+ neighborhoods over a three-mile stretch of abandoned railroad tracks.
- Robert A. Borski Jr. Park – 10-acre lawn and meadow along the Riverfront North Greenway connects with existing trailheads, with a focus on ecological restoration.
- Trail Maintenance Crews – A six-person team monitors and maintains multiuse trails that thread through 10 watershed-protecting parks, including the Schuylkill River Trail, from the Wissahickon to Pennypack in Northeast Philly.
On the Horizon:
- Penn’s Landing Park – Set to open in 2029, this 11.5-acre civic park is under construction along Philadelphia’s Central Delaware Waterfront. Also: South Street Pedestrian Bridge – a 250-foot-long bridge over Columbus Boulevard and I-95 – is on schedule for 2027.
- Pennypack Park Playground – Set to open in 2026, this $4.5 million project will add a music path, swings, misting stations and picnic areas to the 1,600-acre Pennypack Park.
- Tacony Creek Park – Set to open in April 2026, a 50-acre nature preserve at Friends Hospital is being transformed into a walkable trail after 4,000 illegally dumped tires were removed from a wooded ravine, with support from Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership.
- Trail Master Plan – Community input wanted; the City of Philadelphia is developing a master plan to guide the future of trail planning, including a citywide search for Trail Ambassadors.
Top Trails to Explore:
- Bartram’s Mile – Part of the Schuylkill River Trail, Bartram’s Mile starts at 56th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard and winds through the beautiful Bartram’s Garden.
- Boxers’ Trail – Named for the boxers – Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier – who’ve used it as their training grounds, the Boxers’ Trail winds its way around East Fairmount Park.
- Cobbs Creek Trail – Part of the larger East Coast Greenway, a 3,000-mile pedestrian and bicycle route that runs between Maine and Florida.
- Forbidden Drive at Wissahickon Valley Park – This gravel trail follows the Wissahickon Creek for 5.5 miles, from Lincoln Drive to Germantown Avenue.
- Glen Providence Park – 33 beautiful acres nestled in a steep valley, including two miles of trails where all (unpaved) roads lead to the pond in the center of the park.
- Grays Ferry Crescent – Check out the Christian to Crescent Trail Connector, which connects the southern end of the Schuylkill River Trail at Christian Street to the Grays Ferry Crescent segment.
- Horse-Shoe Trail at French Creek State Park – The 130-mile Horse-Shoe Trail, connected to the Circuit Trails network, is a favorite among horseback riders and serious hikers.
- John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge – Within this refuge for rare plants and birds, runners can find 10 miles of trails that weave around the largest freshwater tidal marsh in Pennsylvania.
- Pennypack Trail – Pennypack Park in Northeast Philadelphia covers more than 1,600 acres of woodlands, meadows, wetlands and fields.
- Perkiomen Trail – This 20-mile trail is perfect for bike enthusiasts looking for day-long rides thanks to its crushed-stone surface and watering-hole trailheads.
For a full list of trails and trailheads, check out our Essential Hiking, Biking, Running Trails of Philadelphia guide and The Ultimate Guide to Philly’s Outdoor Experiences.
About Visit Philadelphia:
VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is our name and our mission. As the region’s official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia’s image, drive visitation and boost the economy. On Greater Philadelphia’s official visitor website, visitphilly.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages.
Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the site an effective trip-planning tool. Visitors can also find loads of inspiration on Visit Philly’s social media Channels.
Note to Editors: For high-resolution photos and high-definition B-roll of Greater Philadelphia, visit the Photos & Video section of visitphilly.com/mediacenter.
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