Functional Medicine SEO Offers A Free Directory For Practitioners
EINPresswire.com/ -- Functional Medicine SEO now offers a free directory for natural health practitioners to provide their business information. With this tool, practitioners will be able to input their business name, phone number, and address as well as choose a category that represents their office. These categories include functional medicine, integrative medicine, medical aesthetics, naturopathic medicine, regenerative medicine, and hormone therapy.
Submitting business information to listings such as this one is a key part of any SEO strategy. When the name, address, and phone number of a business is listed on other websites, it helps with local search engine optimization. The name, address, and phone number of a business is also known as the NAP. For NAP consistency across the internet, it is recommended that the name, address, and phone number used for directory submissions match the business’s website and Google Business profile.
In addition to sharing the NAP of the office, practitioners can add a business description and website URL to the directory. It is also recommended that the description and URL used match the Google Business profile.
Clients of Functional Medicine SEO are entitled to a premium listing that allows for a logo and multiple categories to be selected. Also, premium listings are highlighted in a featured section of the site.
