LENSELL Launches TableBits, A Data Extraction Software To Speed Up Data Analysis

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LENSELL, a leading Australian Fintech platform that uses digitalisation, standardisation & data analytics techniques to enable access to financial & non-financial corporate performance data, is pleased to announce today the launch of TableBits, a tabular data extraction software designed to speed up data analysis.

TableBits allows users to extract tabular data — which are often used in financial statements, invoices, bills, etc. — from PDF documents into spreadsheets for further analysis or processing. The software uses table auto-identification technology that saves users time by not asking them to train the software, and by processing large volumes of files in very short time. Moreover, TableBits extracts each table into a separate CSV file rather than consolidating all tables in a PDF into one CSV file. With regards to pricing, TableBits follows a flexible pricing plan where users pay per extraction, when they need, without being constrained into a subscription. Users of TableBits also benefit from reduced prices when extracting large documents.

Why TableBits?

TableBits helps serve many stakeholders, including:
● Investors and financial analysts to scale up evaluation of potential investments
● Listed and public companies that still report in PDF, to improve visibility on financial markets
● Government agencies to have a better and more up to date view of corporate performance

“It takes around 3-4 hours for an experienced financial professional to extract all data from all four main financial statements that listed companies need to report on regularly. Not only is this not scalable but it is also error-prone, ineffective, and time-consuming,” says Dr. Laura Rusu, Founder and CEO of LENSELL. “Due to this, in Australia only a part of all listed companies benefits from the attention of financial analysts, while smaller companies do not get onto analysts’ radar. TableBits is a game changer for these companies as it will save more than 7000 hours of manual data extraction every year.”

About LENSELL

LENSELL is a global platform for corporate performance democratisation. Seeking to improve corporate transparency within business and investment transactions, the company aims to help investors make better decisions with technology and data-driven business insights. Removing the cost and complexity of accessing corporate performance data, LENSELL ensures this information is available to more people so that they have the confidence to make more informed investment decisions.

