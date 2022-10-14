Breakin'Out® PR Setting The New Gold Standard

Breakin’Out® PR Website

A Champion of Change, Breakin’Out® PR is Organic, Authentic and Making Waves on the Wire

We’re on a journey to become a greater force of social good, as Breakin’Out® PR combines influence, culture and a cornucopia of state of the art global technologies, years in the making” — Shawnaleah Epps, Chief Strategy Officer at HungryGenius®

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leveraging decades of strategic communications expertise, the multi-award winning HungryGenius® Holdings has launched Breakin’Out® PR.

Breakin’Out® PR leverages high impact strategic communications and marketing techniques that solve the most difficult PR challenges while consistently driving global messaging, business economic development and growth opportunities. Breakin’Out® PR is creating socially good change that matters. It’s time to BreakOut.

Breakin’Out® PR is a global public relations game changer”, says Bill Morgan CEO and Chairman at Avistas. “The East Africa Business Network (EABN) utilized Breakin’Out® PR in 2022 and the results thus far have been amazing” says Morgan. "Strategic communications included the announcement and extreme honor in welcoming the Honorable Dr. Peter Mutuku Mathuki, Secretary General of the East Africa Community (EAC) as the Keynote speaker at this year's 17th Annual Investment & Trade Conference. We’ve worked with public relations firms over the years, however, the Breakin’Out® PR engine is incredibly robust, agile and dynamic with the best global reach by far.”

Breakin’Out® PR launched new services this year that include: Breakin’Out® Vision365™, Breakin’Out® Launchpad™, Breakin’Out® Blast™ and Breakin’Out® SocialPress™. As a full service agency, Breakin’Out® PR offers strategic planning, copywriting, public relations, social media management, digital marketing, analytics, targeted promotions, content marketing, government and corporate communications, creative, production and graphic design services. Share your message with the world at Breakin’Out®PR.com

Breakin’Out® PR and Breakin’Out® Vision365™ are part of HungryGenius® Holdings—a multi award winning company and proud member of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences and a member of the EABN.