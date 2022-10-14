Professor Doctor’s Novel on Genetics and Destiny Joins The Frankfurter Buchmesse
EINPresswire.com/ -- Wayne E. Criss’ Genetic Soul Brothers is a science-mystery book that involves identical quadruplet boys whose lives were initiated at the same fertility clinic, born to four different mothers at the same time in four different cities. The book is set to appear in Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurt Bookfair, the largest of its kind in the world, slated for October 19-23.
Dr. Criss explores the question, “can souls be orchestrated? in his novel. The narrative details the lives of Aaron, William, Charles, and David as they try to resolve the peculiarities of their lives growing up. As young boys, they keep dreaming of a “look-a-like” in several unknown locations. The boys soon realized that there were four of them. Over the years, the dream had transformed into a means of communication. It took twenty years before the twins finally met.
Professor Doctor Wayne E. Criss lived his entire fifty years of professional life in the biochemistry-molecular biology world of cancer research. He continuously performed high-tech research and taught in several universities in the USA, Europe, and Asia. He has published more than 200 medical research papers and books, won nineteen national and international awards, and regularly consulted government and private funding agencies. In retirement, he switched to creating exciting, real-time human science mysteries.
Get your copy of this thought-provoking book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.
About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising
Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.
Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.
Bookmarc Alliance
Dr. Criss explores the question, “can souls be orchestrated? in his novel. The narrative details the lives of Aaron, William, Charles, and David as they try to resolve the peculiarities of their lives growing up. As young boys, they keep dreaming of a “look-a-like” in several unknown locations. The boys soon realized that there were four of them. Over the years, the dream had transformed into a means of communication. It took twenty years before the twins finally met.
Professor Doctor Wayne E. Criss lived his entire fifty years of professional life in the biochemistry-molecular biology world of cancer research. He continuously performed high-tech research and taught in several universities in the USA, Europe, and Asia. He has published more than 200 medical research papers and books, won nineteen national and international awards, and regularly consulted government and private funding agencies. In retirement, he switched to creating exciting, real-time human science mysteries.
Get your copy of this thought-provoking book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.
About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising
Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.
Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.
Bookmarc Alliance
Bookmarc Alliance
+1 510-736-0001
ask@bookmarcalliance.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter