Wall Street Journal Writer’s Book About a Holocaust Hero Joins the Frankfurter

...catalysts are often overshadowed. I didn't want Ceslav to be forgotten or remembered only as a footnote in this remarkable chapter of history.”
— Fred R. Bleakley
FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fred R. Bleakley’s The Auschwitz Protocols: Ceslav Mordowicz and the Race to Save Hungary's Jews is a work of narrative nonfiction that details Ceslav Mordowicz’s catalytic contribution to galvanizing Hungary to rescue its remaining Jews. Bleakley’s work is set to appear in Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurter Buchmesse, the world’s largest book fair, slated for October 19-23 at the Frankfurt Trade Grounds.

Much of the depiction of Hungary’s intervention in rescuing its remaining Jews was based on the Vrba/Wetzler report. Irrefutable as it may seem, author Fred R. Bleakley deemed the Mordowicz/Rosin Auschwitz report to be insufficiently recognized in terms of its significance. It was through a lecture that Bleakley was first acquainted with Ceslav’s story where he was dubbed as an unsung hero. Ceslav’s determination to tell the horrors of Auschwitz inspired
Bleakley to write an article about Ceslav for the Wall Street Journal which eventually became the driving force to write the book.

Fred R. Bleakley is a retired financial editor and writer, having spent most of his career at Business Week, the Institutional Investor, the New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal. He was a winner of the John Hancock Insurance Co. Award for Excellence in Business and Financial Journalism. He researched the Holocaust of Hungarian Jewry after interviewing Auschwitz escapee Czeslaw Mordowicz for an article in the Wall Street Journal.

Interested readers may purchase their copies at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.

