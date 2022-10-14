Grammy Nomination for Angela Hench & Gregory Markel's "Barcelona"
The Angela Hench/Gregory Markel Freddie Mercury & Montserrat Caballé "Barcelona" tribute has been nominated for a 2022 Grammy in the "World Music" category.
Angela and I are stunned and deeply grateful to Dick Williams for coming up with the concept and production, and to Grammy academy members for nominating us.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Angela Hench and Gregory Markel Freddie Mercury & Montserrat Caballé "Barcelona" tribute has been nominated for a 2022 Grammy in the "World Music" category.
The "Barcelona" project was a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Queen singer Freddie Mercury and opera diva Montserrat Caballé, produced by Dick Williams, mixed by Grammy-winning engineer John Jaszcz, and mastered by Erwin Maas at eMastering.
The accompanying music video with currently just past 100,000 YouTube views and includes a hidden "Easter egg" homage to the original Mercury/Caballé "Barcelona" video, was directed by Robert Stuvland & Amy Parks and produced by Leah Etinger and Veronica Warner, and was shot over the 2022 summer period at Markel's "All In Your Head Studios" in Malibu, CA.
The song "Barcelona" was originally written by Freddie Mercury and Mike Moran, and recorded and released by Mercury and Montserrat Caballé in October 1987 as part of an effort that would become an entire album called "Barcelona." Queen have also released "Barcelona" in their "Greatest Hits III" package.
The song has been described as a rare textbook example of a combination of pop and opera singing which accentuated their differences.
The Hench/Markel version of "Barcelona" is truly an international collaboration as it was conceived by former EMI VP and artist manager Dick Williams. with instrumental tracks and the Angela Hench vocal recorded in Nashville, Tennesee, Markel's vocal recorded at "All in Your Head Studios" in Malibu, CA, then mixed by 7-time Grammy winner John Jaszcz in Hawaii, and finally masterd by Erwin Maas at eMastering in the Netherlands.
About Angela Hench
Angela Hench is an accomplished triple-threat Opera, Musical Theater, and Pop singer who has performed in the Manhattan Musical Theater, Classical, and Cabaret scene. She’s worked with the New York Fringe Festival, the New York Musical Theater Festival and at venues including the Duplex and Birdland. She studied with Ann Gabrieli at the Longy School of Music of Bard college and attended the University of Massachusetts Boston. Some of her favorite roles include Mimi in La Boheme, the Narrator in Joseph and the amazing Technicolor dream coat, Elsa in The Sound of Music and Lucilla in the US premiere of the rare opera La Amor Marinaro. Since returning to Detroit, Michigan, Ms. Hench has sung with Arbor Opera Theater, Friends of the Opera of Michigan, The Comic Opera Guild, Opera MODO and The Encore Musical Theatre Company.
About Gregory Markel
Gregory Markel is a 4-octave tenor, former lead singer of Warner Bros. progressive rock group "Altered State," a former Global Peace Song Award Winner shared with Michael Jackson songwriter Siedah Garrett, and 1/2 of alt rock & pop duo "All In Your Head" with Chip Moreland and recent release "Find Your Way Home." Gregory has previously advised the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), a governmental agency, and S. Korean Kpop industry on how to break Kpop in the United States, and is currently collaborating with Paul McCartney guitarist Rusty Anderson while working on the next "All In Your Head" release.
