Meet Monii - A New Beauty Essential

Monii can be used throughout your beauty routine, morning and night. Monii's front and back pockets catch wet hair drips and hold beauty tools.

Monii is a solution to the most annoying parts of getting ready.

Several times, Monii has saved me (and my clothes!) It's so comfortable, I leave it on sometimes during school drop-off to let my hair air dry.” — Tiatiana O., customer

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tired of wet hair drips? Is makeup ruining the OOTD? Unexpected curling iron burns? Ouch.

“I created Monii to solve my biggest post-shower pet peeves,” said Mona Patel, founder of Monii. “I was constantly looking for something that would stop my wet hair drips, hold my phone, and be comfortable enough to wear while I moisturized, applied makeup, and styled my hair.”

Designed with a satin outer layer and 100% cotton terry liner, Monii protects the skin and clothes from wetness, stains, and burns during the daily beauty routine. Slip it on and off with a single closure at the neck, Monii’s two elastic front pockets hold hair accessories, makeup brushes, a phone, and more. Its high collar shields the neck from hot styling tools and makeup transfer. In the back, tuck long hair in the pocket to catch wet hair drips.

Personalize the Monii with a name or initial(s) on the chest. (Prices vary.)

Monii is available in white, black, silver, champagne, and denim for $42 - $46 on monii.shop. The Monii Bridal Collection is handmade, adorned with pearls and rhinestones for the hair and makeup test to the big day ($120.)

About Monii

Monii was founded in 2022 as a solution to common pet peeves women complain about while getting ready. Designed to comfortably drape over the shoulders, Monii protects the skin and clothes from wetness, stains, and burns. Every beauty routine may look different, but Monii is for everyone.