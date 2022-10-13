Submit Release
Novelist Who Writes About Gambling and Vegas Joins the Frankfurter Buchemesse

Brandon appears poised for a fall but will he, like the Phoenix, arise from the ashes of his own personal conflagration? One can but hope.”
— Russell Hatler
FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 13, 2022 -- Russell Hatler's The Hedonist revolves around the self-indulgent Brandon Stevenson as he chases life's fleeting pleasures with no plans for the future— until he meets Angel and falls desperately in love. Russell's work is set to appear in Bookmarc Alliance's exhibit for the Frankfurt Bookfair, the largest of its kind in the world, slated for October 19-23.

Brandon’s only ambition in life is to become a millionaire by the age of 30. Prior to falling in love with Angel, the only person he was in love with was Brandon Stevenson. But Brandon, being Brandon doesn’t stop him from playing with fire with his college flame, the delightful Mistress Scorpio. Playing with fire will eventually lead to burning, as Russell puts it, “Brandon appears poised for a fall but will he, like the Phoenix, arise from the ashes of his own personal conflagration?”

Russ Hatler lives in North Carolina. He grew up in the wilds of Montana, graduated from the U of Oregon (he’s a Duck!), and spent 45 years taming mainframe computers. After retirement, he started writing novels about gambling and Vegas. The research alone was worth the effort. His writing lately has taken a decidedly adult foray into the seamy side of life. Reference research remarks above. His long-suffering wife is still waiting for the revenue to roll in.

Interested readers may purchase their copies at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.

