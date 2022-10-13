Submit Release
Book about Spiritual Awakening Gets Featured in Frankfurter Buchemesse

“Those that choose to have an intimate relationship with God will experience the Kingdom of Heaven here on earth".”
— Jason Remmerde
FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Remmerde’s Awakening: Experience Heaven on Earth is an enlightening book that offers readers insights into fully experiencing intimacy with God in the physical world. Jason’s book is set to appear as part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurter Buchemesse, the largest book fair in the world, slated for October 19-23, 2022 at the Frankfurt Trade Fair grounds.

Jason writes, “There is a God in the universe, and He loves us. He made the world we live in with 'precepts,' or the building blocks of life. He created the systems that run the world, with us in mind.” A good grasp of the physical precepts — our experiences from our 5 senses — can provide us with a degree of success in the physical world, but at the same time, it makes us aware of the void within ourselves. Jason argues that an uneducated spiritual nature leaves us unable to utilize the knowledge of the physical precepts and hinders our spiritual growth and experience. A relationship with God gives us access to wisdom, which shines a light on the blueprint of creation, and allows us to focus our actions on creating the best life experience possible.

Jason Remmerde lives in Estes Park, Colorado where he manages a small construction company. He has always been interested in structure, data, and analysis and has spent much time outdoors. He was first intrigued by the similarities and consistency of randomly occurring patterns in nature and then found himself having a discussion with a Creator that his five senses could not perceive.

Buy your copy of this enlightening book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.

About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising

Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.

Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.

