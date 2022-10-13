Book about Spiritual Awakening Gets Featured in Frankfurter Buchemesse
“Those that choose to have an intimate relationship with God will experience the Kingdom of Heaven here on earth".”FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Remmerde’s Awakening: Experience Heaven on Earth is an enlightening book that offers readers insights into fully experiencing intimacy with God in the physical world. Jason’s book is set to appear as part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurter Buchemesse, the largest book fair in the world, slated for October 19-23, 2022 at the Frankfurt Trade Fair grounds.
— Jason Remmerde
Jason writes, “There is a God in the universe, and He loves us. He made the world we live in with 'precepts,' or the building blocks of life. He created the systems that run the world, with us in mind.” A good grasp of the physical precepts — our experiences from our 5 senses — can provide us with a degree of success in the physical world, but at the same time, it makes us aware of the void within ourselves. Jason argues that an uneducated spiritual nature leaves us unable to utilize the knowledge of the physical precepts and hinders our spiritual growth and experience. A relationship with God gives us access to wisdom, which shines a light on the blueprint of creation, and allows us to focus our actions on creating the best life experience possible.
Jason Remmerde lives in Estes Park, Colorado where he manages a small construction company. He has always been interested in structure, data, and analysis and has spent much time outdoors. He was first intrigued by the similarities and consistency of randomly occurring patterns in nature and then found himself having a discussion with a Creator that his five senses could not perceive.
