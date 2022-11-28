Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,874 in the last 365 days.

Prista Corporation Announces Two New White Papers on Healthcare Performance Improvement

portrait image of Don Jarrell, Prista Corporation President & Co-Founder

Don Jarrell, Prista Corporation President & Co-Founder

image depicting cover of "Performance Improvement Post-COVID: Applying Lessons Learned During the Pandemic" white paper and free download offer

"Performance Improvement Post-COVID: Applying Lessons Learned During the Pandemic" is available now for download from PristaCorp.com

image depicting cover of "Unlocking the Secret to Strategic Success" white paper and free download offer

"Unlocking the Secret to Strategic Success" is available now for download from PristaCorp.com

"Performance Improvement Post-Covid: Applying Lessons Learned During the Pandemic” and "Unlocking the Secret to Strategic Success" are available for download.

A silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic was that there is now an opportunity for true reform in America’s healthcare industry.”
— Don Jarrell, President of Prista Corporation
AUSTIN, TX, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is well known that COVID-19 created many issues for the healthcare industry, many unique to the pandemic. However, many systemic challenges were not pandemic-induced. Rather they long existed and only surfaced or became exacerbated by the public health crisis and operational changes induced during it. Although the alarm was sounded on major issues like healthcare worker burnout and information siloing years before 2020, they did not become apparent to the public until the last two and a half years.

In the first of two new white papers, "Performance Improvement Post-Covid: Applying Lessons Learned During the Pandemic", Prista Corporation President and Co-Founder, Don Jarrell, looks at a number of lessons learned. These include factors contributing to staff burnout in hospitals, four causes of information siloing, how to break down silos, and why automated, integrative technology is the missing piece of the solution.

The second white paper builds on the first. In "Unlocking the Secret to Strategic Success", Mr. Jarrell makes the case for what must be done to make a strategic shift leading to success with healthcare Performance Improvement. This white paper presents four antagonists to continuous improvement efforts that directly affect almost all healthcare provider organizations. It concludes with one very clear and immediately doable step forward on the path to healthcare performance improvement.

Both white papers are available for download on Prista's website.

About the Author: Don Jarrell is a recognized expert on software and application design for several industries. In addition to founding Prista and designing ActionCue, Don has served as the Software Business Manager, a Product Management function, for Alcatel USA, Director of High-Level Design and Business Architect at The Equitable, and the Director of Product Line Planning/Product Line Management with Northern Telecom, Inc (later known as Nortel Networks).

About Prista Corporation: Prista’s mission is to help healthcare providers create and sustain a “Culture of Quality” in their organizations. In other words, an environment that drives continuous performance improvement in patient care and safety. Prista does this by developing ActionCue Clinical Intelligence, an innovative, intuitive, easy-to-use software-as-a-service. ActionCue CI goes beyond traditional reporting to provide actionable insights in real-time. With this platform, information is more readily available, more meaningful, and more actionably insightful for healthcare executives, managers, and clinical staff.

Jeff Stec
Prista Corporation
+1 512-266-7126
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

ActionCue Clinical Intelligence Overview

You just read:

Prista Corporation Announces Two New White Papers on Healthcare Performance Improvement

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.