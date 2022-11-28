Prista Corporation Announces Two New White Papers on Healthcare Performance Improvement
Don Jarrell, Prista Corporation President & Co-Founder
"Performance Improvement Post-COVID: Applying Lessons Learned During the Pandemic" is available now for download from PristaCorp.com
"Performance Improvement Post-Covid: Applying Lessons Learned During the Pandemic” and "Unlocking the Secret to Strategic Success" are available for download.
In the first of two new white papers, "Performance Improvement Post-Covid: Applying Lessons Learned During the Pandemic", Prista Corporation President and Co-Founder, Don Jarrell, looks at a number of lessons learned. These include factors contributing to staff burnout in hospitals, four causes of information siloing, how to break down silos, and why automated, integrative technology is the missing piece of the solution.
The second white paper builds on the first. In "Unlocking the Secret to Strategic Success", Mr. Jarrell makes the case for what must be done to make a strategic shift leading to success with healthcare Performance Improvement. This white paper presents four antagonists to continuous improvement efforts that directly affect almost all healthcare provider organizations. It concludes with one very clear and immediately doable step forward on the path to healthcare performance improvement.
Both white papers are available for download on Prista's website.
About the Author: Don Jarrell is a recognized expert on software and application design for several industries. In addition to founding Prista and designing ActionCue, Don has served as the Software Business Manager, a Product Management function, for Alcatel USA, Director of High-Level Design and Business Architect at The Equitable, and the Director of Product Line Planning/Product Line Management with Northern Telecom, Inc (later known as Nortel Networks).
About Prista Corporation: Prista’s mission is to help healthcare providers create and sustain a “Culture of Quality” in their organizations. In other words, an environment that drives continuous performance improvement in patient care and safety. Prista does this by developing ActionCue Clinical Intelligence, an innovative, intuitive, easy-to-use software-as-a-service. ActionCue CI goes beyond traditional reporting to provide actionable insights in real-time. With this platform, information is more readily available, more meaningful, and more actionably insightful for healthcare executives, managers, and clinical staff.
Jeff Stec
Prista Corporation
+1 512-266-7126
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
ActionCue Clinical Intelligence Overview