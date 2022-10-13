Scientist’s Book on Smart Technologies Joins the Frankfurter Buchmesse
“The combined autonomy and ambience of smart technologies simultaneously provides the conduit through which our choices are affected.” ”FRANKFURT , GERMANY , October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE — Dr. Matthew N. O Sadiku’s Emerging Smart Technologies provides researchers, students, and professionals with a comprehensive introduction to the various kinds of smart technologies. Dr. Sadiku’s book will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurter Buchmesse, the world’s largest book fair, slated for October 19-23 at the Frankfurt Trade Fair grounds.
— Dr. Matthew N. O Sadiku
Dr. Sadiku considers a technology smart if it performs a task that an intelligent person can do; a self-operative and corrective system that requires little or no human intervention. With technology’s ability to shape our lives, the doctor was compelled to write a primer on smart technologies — he was partly motivated due to the fact that there is little written about the subject matter. Dr. Sadiku aims to provide concise material to his readers that can be easily
understood.
Matthew N. O. Sadiku received his B. Sc. degree in 1978 from Ahmadu Bello University and his M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees from Tennessee Technological University in 1982 and 1984 respectively. He is the author of over 1020 professional papers and almost 100 books. To know more about his other publications, please visit his website, www.matthew-sadiku.com.
Interested readers may purchase their copies at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.
