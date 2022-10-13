Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,039 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,128 in the last 365 days.

Smyrna Man Faces Unlawful Photography Charge

RUTHERFORD COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Smyrna man on a charge of unlawful photography.

In April, at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI special agents began investigating an allegation involving photography of a minor. As a result of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Kenneth Harless, Jr., as the individual responsible for the unlawful photography.

On October 3rd, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Kenneth Harless, Jr., (DOB 04/05/2002) with one count of Aggravated Unlawful Photography. Today, he was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $3,000 bond.  

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Smyrna Man Faces Unlawful Photography Charge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.