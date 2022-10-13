Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,525 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,836 in the last 365 days.

Fernando Lelo de Larrea: Despite crisis, VC's bet on growth

Fernando Lelo de Larrea

Fernanco Lelo de Larrea

Fernando Lelo

Fernando Lelo

Fernando Lelo de Larrea economista del ITAM

Fernando Lelo de Larrea economista del ITAM

Fernando Lelo de Larrea economista del ITAM

Fernando Lelo de Larrea economista del ITAM

Fernando Lelo de Larrea inversionista

Fernando Lelo de Larrea

Fernando Lelo de Larrea: Despite crisis, VC's bet on growth

In times of uncertainty and slowdown, innovation and new ideas that new investment funds always come up with are the key to get out of the rut the world is in. And Latin America is not lagging behind”
— Fernando Lelo de Larrea
MIAMI, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the market plummets, venture capital firms continue to announce new funds.
"The fact that the economic slowdown does not coincide with the aggressive funding to startups means that the bet on recovery through innovation is still present," said expert Fernando Lelo de Larrea.

One of the examples of this first half of 2022 is Chalo Ventures, who launched a second $50 million fund focused on investing in Pakistani startups and a smaller percentage in Latin American startups.
The company started raising two months ago and has already raised $35 million in commitments and cash.

On the other hand, Alaya Capital, a 10-year-old venture capital firm, invests in Spanish-speaking Latin American impact companies. Last month, Alaya closed the first $80 million equity commitment for its third fund.

"Despite the fact that a U.S. crisis always impacts Latin America, the structure that funds and VCs currently have thanks to pioneering investors generates security in the market and in the capitals that wish to invest around the world," said specialist Fernando Lelo de Larrea.

At Golden Section, a Houston-based founders' studio and venture capital firm, the firm completed the first closing of its second fund in May, for about US$80 million. It focuses on early-stage B2B SaaS, so the LP's concerns were about how B2B software will perform in an inflationary environment, he wrote.

Separately, Multicoin Capital's new $430 million fund for cryptocurrency-related investments began operations. Also Protagonist's $100 million fund, Protagonist, stole highlights by also being crypto-focused.

C2 Ventures closed a second $20 million fund, targeting startups disrupting traditional sectors.

In India Lightspeed Venture Partners for India and Southeast Asia has $500 million in commitments. This fund is part of a group of four spanning the entire startup lifecycle that Lightspeed announced Tuesday for a total of $7 billion.

Cathay Innovation, with $1.05 billion in equity commitments.

Bloomberg Beta has announced its fourth $75 million fund and also a new $75 million opportunity fund for later-stage testing of startups the firm has already backed.

Ben Narasin's Tenacity closed its first fund with $50 million in equity commitments. The firm says it plans to write $1 million to $3 million checks in pre-Series A rounds to companies in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

"Undoubtedly in times of uncertainty and slowdown, innovation and new ideas that new investment funds always come up with are the key to get out of the rut the world is in. And Latin America is not lagging behind," concluded Fernando Lelo de Larrea.

Mia Atkinson
Media Captains
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Fernando Lelo de Larrea - El Peligro de Compararse y Cómo Leer Un Libro a la Semana

You just read:

Fernando Lelo de Larrea: Despite crisis, VC's bet on growth

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.