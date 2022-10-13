Fernando Lelo de Larrea: Despite crisis, VC's bet on growth
In times of uncertainty and slowdown, innovation and new ideas that new investment funds always come up with are the key to get out of the rut the world is in. And Latin America is not lagging behind”MIAMI, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the market plummets, venture capital firms continue to announce new funds.
"The fact that the economic slowdown does not coincide with the aggressive funding to startups means that the bet on recovery through innovation is still present," said expert Fernando Lelo de Larrea.
One of the examples of this first half of 2022 is Chalo Ventures, who launched a second $50 million fund focused on investing in Pakistani startups and a smaller percentage in Latin American startups.
The company started raising two months ago and has already raised $35 million in commitments and cash.
On the other hand, Alaya Capital, a 10-year-old venture capital firm, invests in Spanish-speaking Latin American impact companies. Last month, Alaya closed the first $80 million equity commitment for its third fund.
"Despite the fact that a U.S. crisis always impacts Latin America, the structure that funds and VCs currently have thanks to pioneering investors generates security in the market and in the capitals that wish to invest around the world," said specialist Fernando Lelo de Larrea.
At Golden Section, a Houston-based founders' studio and venture capital firm, the firm completed the first closing of its second fund in May, for about US$80 million. It focuses on early-stage B2B SaaS, so the LP's concerns were about how B2B software will perform in an inflationary environment, he wrote.
Separately, Multicoin Capital's new $430 million fund for cryptocurrency-related investments began operations. Also Protagonist's $100 million fund, Protagonist, stole highlights by also being crypto-focused.
C2 Ventures closed a second $20 million fund, targeting startups disrupting traditional sectors.
In India Lightspeed Venture Partners for India and Southeast Asia has $500 million in commitments. This fund is part of a group of four spanning the entire startup lifecycle that Lightspeed announced Tuesday for a total of $7 billion.
Cathay Innovation, with $1.05 billion in equity commitments.
Bloomberg Beta has announced its fourth $75 million fund and also a new $75 million opportunity fund for later-stage testing of startups the firm has already backed.
Ben Narasin's Tenacity closed its first fund with $50 million in equity commitments. The firm says it plans to write $1 million to $3 million checks in pre-Series A rounds to companies in both the United States and the United Kingdom.
"Undoubtedly in times of uncertainty and slowdown, innovation and new ideas that new investment funds always come up with are the key to get out of the rut the world is in. And Latin America is not lagging behind," concluded Fernando Lelo de Larrea.
