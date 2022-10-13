Hoyer Statement on Increase in Social Security Benefits

“Today’s announcement that Americans will see an 8.7% cost-of-living increase in their monthly Social Security checks is welcome news for millions of seniors. Starting in the new year, for the first time in a decade, Social Security checks will increase while Medicare premiums will decrease – putting more money in the pockets of millions on fixed incomes. These benefits, along with the health care savings and lower prescription drug costs made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act, will protect vulnerable Americans from rising costs.

“While Democrats remain committed to protecting Social Security and putting more money in the pockets of Americans, extreme MAGA Republicans continue to advocate for slashing Social Security and Medicare and leaving seniors without the financial protections they’ve earned. Their ‘agenda’ puts Americans at risk of losing their benefits and access to affordable health care.



“While Republicans continue to play politics with seniors’ earned benefits, House Democrats will continue to put People Over Politics and protect against Republicans’ threats to slash Social Security and Medicare.”