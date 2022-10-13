Battlefield Earth by L. Ron Hubbard Celebrating 40 Years as an International Bestselling Novel
An 11 foot tall Terl, the alien security chief from the popular science fiction novel Battlefield Earth, by L. Ron Hubbard, at SLC FanX Convention was one of the convention's most popular photo-op statues.
Battlefield Earth by L. Ron Hubbard celebrates 40 years as a bestselling novel with three generations of loyal fans.
I must have read "Battlefield Earth" 40 times growing up. One of the best books and best stories I’ve ever read.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was 40 years ago, on October 5, 1982, and in celebration of 50 years as a professional writer, that "Battlefield Earth"—the longest science fiction novel ever written—was penned by L. Ron Hubbard and published by St. Martin’s Press. And now, 40 years after its release, "Battlefield Earth" remains one of the most beloved science fiction titles, with three generations of fans. At this year’s Salt Lake City FanX Convention, the alien security chief Terl, from "Battlefield Earth," was one of the most iconic statues at the convention with fans of all ages getting their photo taken with arguably one of the baddest of the bad guys in science fiction.
— Matthew, super-fan
Fans were eager to share their enthusiasm for "Battlefield Earth":
“I’ve read "Battlefield Earth" about 10 – 15 times.”—Wayne
“I got introduced to "Battlefield Earth" probably in 1990 by my father. And since 1990 I think I've read it roughly 30 times.”—Ivan
“It’s one of the best science fiction novels I’ve ever read. It’s up there, with me, on par with Lord of the Rings.”—Kyle
Pointing to "Battlefield Earth," “This is one of my favorite books. I read it at least once a year.”—David
“I must have read "Battlefield Earth" 40 times growing up. One of the best books and best stories I’ve ever read.”—Matthew
Upon release, Robert Heinlein, in a letter to Hubbard, called it “a terrific story!” while Publishers Weekly stated it “has everything: suspense, pathos, politics, war, humor, diplomacy, and intergalactic finance.”
Since its release, "Battlefield Earth" has enjoyed considerable success with 35 weeks on bestseller lists—8 of them being New York Times. It has been published in 26 languages and has earned several international awards, including the Tetradramma d’Oro from Italy for its message of peace as well as the Saturn Award, presented by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films.
The novel’s re-release in 2016, with the cover art created by famed illustrator Frank Frazetta, also saw the newly published unabridged audiobook at a Hollywood event that shut down Hollywood Blvd with the crash of an alien spaceship and covered by all network television stations.
Coming in at over 47 hours, featuring 67 actors, and with over 150,000 sound effects, the audiobook, along with the trade paperback edition, topped best seller lists across the USA, hitting #1 in Publishers Weekly for Trade Paperback, Science Fiction, and audio formats. Battlefield Earth went on to receive the highest honor bestowed by the Audio Publishers Assn, the Audie Award.
It was Mr. Hubbard’s trendsetting work in the speculative fiction field from 1938 to 1950, particularly, that not only helped to expand the scope and imaginative boundaries of science fiction and fantasy but indelibly established him as one of the founders of what continues to be regarded as the genre’s Golden Age.
For more information, visit www.BattlefieldEarth.com.
