David Sidoo and His Efforts to Help the Supra Soccer Academy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the years, many people are inundated with charitable opportunities that seem to come up seemingly out of nowhere. David Sidoo, a successful businessman from Vancouver BC has donated quite a bit of his attention to take the time to learn about the needs of youth involved in sports. In the Vancouver area, one that recently stood out to him that needed his support and guidance is Supra Soccer Academy in British Columbia.
As a top soccer academy in the region; Supra Soccer Academy consistently needs support to survive and support its young athletes. Sidoo has worked quite closely with them in recent months. He believes in supporting organizations like this that empower youth through sport.
Sidoo Family Giving Scholarship
The elite levels of any sport involves a lot of time, dedication, and funding. Plenty of athletes are willing to put in the time and stay dedicated, but they may not have the means to get the right coaching and travel to participate against the best competition. That's where the Sidoo Family Giving scholarship has begun to make an impact at Supra soccer Academy.
Athletes who were awarded the scholarship last year were able to take an international trip to the UK to train and play against some of the best soccer players in the world.
Canada continues to grow as a soccer country, but we are still not at the level you may find in South America and Europe. Players deemed good enough to compete at the highest level usually travel away from home to get that level of competition. It's something that the most recent scholarship winner, Emerson Bauer, was able to do when he traveled to the United Kingdom.
Without the Sidoo family and the service they provide, the opportunity to play against high-quality opponents may not have been there for Emerson. He participated against youth Soccer programs in the UK while not worrying about his cost to attend, and could realistically have a chance to gain admission into a good college due to the exposure he received while playing overseas. Thereby changing this young man's life.
A Family of Athletes
David Sidoo, CFL (Canadian Football League) player, has always had a soft spot for sports. As an athlete growing up, he reached the highest levels as a football player in Canada, playing college football for UBC (University of British Columbia) where he was part of a team that won the university's first ever National Championship.
Signed as a free agent to play professional football with both the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions. He was considered a trailblazer for South Asians, becoming the first to ever to play professional Football.
Since they were young, David Sidoo's children Dylan and Jordan, followed in their fathers footsteps as athletes. Both played numerous sports throughout high school and were very successful student athletes in college. Jordan landed a spot on the rowing team as the coxswain at Cal Berkeley (The University of California, Berkeley), while Dylan took to rugby with USC Trojans (University of Southern California). Both Div 1 Pac 12 sports.
To attain a high level in any sport takes a great deal of dedication, perseverance, and Support. These values are instilled at an early age.
Trust in the Process
A big reason David Sidoo trusts the Supra Soccer Academy is his relationship with Justin Sidhu. Family Friends since the 1990s, Sidhu witnessed first-hand the philanthropic side of Sidoo. He admires the entire family's commitment to help support programs throughout the province of BC. "David pledged his commitment to helping Supra Soccer Academy and has actively supported us through whatever endeavors we share with him," Sidhu said. " David and Jordan, have taken time to come and meet with our kids, sharing their personal experience as former athletes. They gave advice on navigating life in their teenage years, staying focused and achieving their dreams of perhaps one day achieving admission into a good college" Sidhu states that the specific donations from Sidoo Family Giving have helped with scholarships, winter clothing for all athletes, and other various expenses.
David Sidoo
David Sidoo
Sidoo Family Giving
