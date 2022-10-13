Conduit Health Partners and Palomar Health Bring Nurse Triage Service to North San Diego County
Nurse Triage services expands access to care for area residents and employeesCINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palomar Health is launching a 24/7 nurse triage service for people in North San Diego County, through a collaboration with Conduit Health Partners. This expansion of access to quality health care began on October 1, 2022, and includes employees of Palomar Health, and connects the community to experienced registered nurses to listen to every caller’s needs and offer care advice.
Conduit Health Partners will provide their nurse-first model that combines clinical expertise, care advice, assessments, best practice recommendations, and advisory services, all supported by industry-leading data and analytics.
California’s largest district healthcare system, Palomar Health provides the most comprehensive healthcare in North San Diego County through its two medical centers and more than 900 affiliated medical providers serving more than half a million people.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with Palomar Health to bring Conduit’s 24/7 nurse-first triage services to North San Diego County,” said Cheryl Dalton-Norman, president, Conduit Health Partners. “Through this collaboration, Conduit will become an extension of the Palomar Health team, helping to connect patients and employees to the care they need, when they need it. This helps improve appropriate access to care while reducing unnecessary health care costs.”
This collaboration will allow Palomar Health to optimize resource utilization and health care benefits for their employees, enabling further growth of strategic services.
For San Diego residents, Palomar Health now has greater resources to connect patients to clinical support to identify the appropriate level of care needed, expanding Palomar Health’s ability to improve the quality of care they provide to the community. This Nurse Advice Line service will continue to further Palomar Health’s mission to heal, comfort, and remove the fear that is often associated with healthcare.
“Our entire Palomar Health organization is committed to ensuring the right care is available at the right time, which also helps to reduce the cost of health care for patients and the entire health care ecosystem. Leveraging Conduit Health Partners’ community nurse triage capabilities is a natural next step for us. Through our combined efforts, we can offer a more personalized and extraordinary patient experience that begins the moment someone calls into the line,” says Stephanie Baker, Chief Operating Officer, Palomar Health.
Conduit’s Nurse-First Triage services utilize the industry’s respected resource for nurse triage, the Schmitt-Thompson Guidelines. These leading industry guidelines are relied upon by thousands of practices, clinics, hospitals, and managed-care call centers across the nation to drive patient safety, care quality, and clinical efficiency.
About Conduit Health Partners
Conduit Health Partners is an outsource partner that offers customized healthcare solutions for health systems, health plans, employers, and others to improve care and access for their patients and employees. Led by a team of healthcare professionals, Conduit offers customized, cost-effective, and time-saving solutions. Since Conduit Health Partners was founded in 2017, the organization has experienced extraordinary growth, expanding its reach from caring for 22,000 people in 2017 to 1.3 million people in 2021.
About Palomar Health
Established in 1948, the award-winning team at Palomar Health provides the most comprehensive healthcare in North San Diego County through its two medical centers and more than 900 affiliated medical providers serving more than half a million people. Palomar Health is San Diego County’s only member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and is nationally recognized as operating one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals; a Best 100 Hospital for joint replacement and orthopedic surgery; a Best Hospital for stroke care, heart care, and bariatric surgery; a Diabetes and Stroke Center of Excellence; and a Blue Distinction Center for spine surgery, cardiac care, and maternity.
Through its network of providers, Palomar Health offers medical services in virtually all fields of medicine, including primary care, cardiovascular care, emergency services, trauma, cancer, orthopedics, women’s health, behavioral health, rehabilitation, robotic surgery, and bariatric surgery at offices strategically located throughout the North San Diego County region.
