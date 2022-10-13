Bloomreach Recognized as a 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Digital Experience Platforms

The Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings From End-User Professionals Who Have Experience With the Product or Service

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach, the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced it has been named a Customers' Choice in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Digital Experience Platform. Gartner defines Digital Experience Platform from the Gartner 2020 report as an integrated set of technologies, based on a common platform, that provides a broad range of audiences with consistent, secure and personalized access to information and applications across many digital touchpoints. The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product.

Through its suite of solutions, Bloomreach empowers businesses to personalize customer journeys across digital channels. Using a unique combination of customer and product data, businesses can build digital experiences that are tailored to each individual customer, at scale, ultimately creating customer journeys that put the right product in front of the right customer, every time. In powering these highly relevant commerce experiences, Bloomreach helps businesses to build more meaningful relationships with consumers and drive increased conversions across digital channels.

"We are incredibly honored to be named a 2022 Customers' Choice for Digital Experience Platforms. At Bloomreach, we're committed to empowering our customers to build meaningful, personalized digital experiences. This recognition is for us a testament to those efforts and to what our customers have been able to achieve with our solutions," said Raj De Datta, co-founder and CEO, Bloomreach. "Our goal will always be to exceed customer expectations, and this feedback serves as continued inspiration for our teams as they seek innovative new ways to help businesses around the world power personalized customer journeys from start to finish. "

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Digital Experience Platforms, 28 July, 2022

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer InsightsTM content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com .

