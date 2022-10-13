Churchill Downs Racetrack Partners with Roundtable Entertainment and Wrigley Media Group on The Derby

Production Companies Granted Unprecedented All-Access to the Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Downs Racetrack, in partnership with Roundtable Entertainment and Wrigley Media Group today announce a production alliance which will allow the two companies the opportunity to collaborate and produce a multi-episode series leading up to the 150th Anniversary of the Kentucky Derby in 2024.

With unprecedented access to the most coveted and prestigious horse racing experience in the world, season one of THE DERBY will swing open the barn doors to share the ultra-exclusive culture with viewers. The most exciting two minutes in sports is in fact preceded by weeks of thrilling events, festivals, and lavish parties.

Producers plan to showcase behind-the-scenes access to the 150-year history of the Kentucky Derby, celebrating the fashion, exclusive soirees, cuisine, and celebrity-infused atmosphere, while also shining a light on the unique characters and untold stories behind the coveted legacy.

"There is nothing more thrilling than the spectacle of the Kentucky Derby. We are very excited to partner with Roundtable Entertainment and Wrigley Media Group to share this extraordinary experience with our fans around the world," said Mike Anderson, Churchill Downs Racetrack President.

"As the CEO and proud owner of a Lexington-based production company and a horsewoman myself, I cannot think of a better production partnership than with Churchill Downs Racetrack," said Misdee Wrigley Miller. "We're excited to work with Roundtable Entertainment to bring the true essence of the Kentucky Derby experience to life."

Roundtable co-founder Griffin Gmelich says, "The partnership with Wrigley Media Group to immerse viewers in the lifestyle surrounding Churchill Downs Racetrack and the Kentucky Derby, is a perfect fit. Not only are they based in Kentucky and authentic to the project, but with their help we are able to utilize Kentucky's robust film incentive to minimize production costs and maximize efficiencies." Gmelich continues, "We appreciate Churchill Downs' trust in us to tell their story, and to further expand on their already enormous fan base."

Gmelich and Cary Floyd, along with Misdee Wrigley Miller and WMG's Ross Babbit will serve as Executive Producers of the project.

CAA Sports Licensing, the licensing representative for Churchill Downs Racetrack and the Kentucky Derby, assisted in brokering the arrangement on behalf of Churchill Downs.

About Churchill Downs Racetrack

Churchill Downs Racetrack ("CDRT"), the world's most legendary racetrack, has been the home of the Kentucky Derby, the longest continually held annual sporting event in the United States, since 1875. Located in Louisville, CDRT features a series of themed race days during Derby Week, including the Kentucky Oaks, and conducts Thoroughbred horse racing during three race meets in the Spring, September, and the Fall. CDRT is located on 175 acres and has a one-mile dirt track, a 7/8-mile turf track, a stabling area, and provides seating for approximately 60,000 guests. The saddling paddock and the stable area has barns sufficient to accommodate 1,400 horses and a 114-room dormitory for backstretch personnel. CDRT also has a year-round simulcast wagering facility. www.ChurchillDowns.com.

About Roundtable Entertainment - Launched by experienced leaders from across the entertainment industry, Roundtable Entertainment is a powerhouse, multi-platform studio creating a slate of premium content for the global audience. Built to meet the growing demand for all forms of content, Roundtable's diverse slate includes must-watch feature films, buzzworthy unscripted TV shows, and FAST channels that cover a wide variety of topics, from action-sports to breaking news. The company synergizes content creation with distribution across a wide range of media and platforms, effectively exploiting premium IP across an ever-expanding spectrum of platforms and windows. For more information, visit www.roundtable-ent.com.

About Wrigley Media Group - Wrigley Media Group is an industry leader producing original series, creative content, motion graphics, digital marketing, and branding for a worldwide clientele. Led by award-winning businesswoman Misdee Wrigley Miller and headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, Wrigley Media Group conceives, produces, and distributes content from their state-of-the-art headquarters. Relative Justice, produced by Wrigley Media Group, is the first daytime syndicated show produced in Kentucky and is shot from Wrigley Woodhill Studios, a separate WMG studio facility also located in Lexington. For more information, please visit www.wrigleymediagroup.com.

