20 Promising Korean Tech Companies at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022

20 Korean tech companies specializing in various technologies such as AI & AI Application, Metaverse, Mobility, SaaS, NFT, IoT and Logistics will participate in TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 in San Francisco from October 18 to 20 at the Korea Pavilion, hosted by KOTRA and KITRI.

There will be two pitching events of Korean tech companies at the showcase stage to introduce their companies and display their technology and innovation. The first live pitch session by the Korea Pavilion will be on Tuesday, Oct. 18th, at 10 am (PDT); and the second session will be on Thursday, Oct 20th, at 11:30 am (PDT).

The companies are listed below.

Artificial Intelligence

ALI (AI question-answering (QA) system with low data dependency)

Apptest.ai (AI-Based Exploratory Mobile App Test Platform & Cloud Service)

Nota AI (AI model optimization)

SmartMind (One governance platform software "ThanoSQL" is integrated platform enables the querying and AI modeling of data using only SQL)

AI Application

Cochl (Sound AI platform specialized in ambient sound recognition)

Dabeeo (Map tech / SaaS-type platform providing geospatial data by using AI)

Nuvilab (Developing food scanners that can collect food data)

VisualCamp (Lightweight algorithm AI-based eye tracking software solution)

Metaverse

Fliption (AI-driven face engine software developing virtual face synthesis)

Nalbi (Real-time AI virtual human platform using in social media / camera apps)

SiliconArts (Real-time ray tracing GPU Technology for Servers, Workstations, PCs, Mobile and VR/AR headsets)

Z-EMOTION (Provide one-stop real-time 3D design platform that can be used in fashion design, E-commerce for brands, and the metaverse)

Mobility

BANF (Real-time safety diagnostic system for autonomous truck tires)

Neubility (Cost-effective, in-house-developed autonomous delivery robots)

PABLO AIR (Drone solution & service with self-developed UAS hardware technology)

SaaS | NFT | IoT

Business Canvas (Document platform that redesigns the document files from folders and search to knowledge network)

Monoly (SaaS for enterprise collaboration tool guarantees user's data sovereignty with blockchain technology)

Platfarm ‘GALL3RY 3' (A Dapp that automatically converts the crypto assets owned by NFT collectors to share on social media platforms)

TheWaveTalk (Water quality meter, turbidimeter, that measures the water quality of drinking water)

Logistics

Willog (Cloud-based, real-time logistics monitoring solution that logs temperature, humidity, light and shock data during package transportation)

Visit the Korea Pavilion hosted by KOTRA and KITRI at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 after the registration using Free Expo Pass offered by the Korea Pavilion.

About KOTRA

KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency) serves as a global platform tailored to meet the needs of buyers, investors and Korean entrepreneurs alike.

About KITRI

KITRI (Korea International Trade Research Institute) aims to create new paradigms in international trade through publications and pursue academic activities.

