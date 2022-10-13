Harba Solutions New Approach To Life Science Staffing Wins Investment From PE Firm

Harba Solutions, an Indianapolis-based Life Science staffing company, announced that private equity firm, Tempting Ventures, has invested in the company just one year after Wade Franchville set up the business.

INDIANAPOLIS (PRWEB) October 13, 2022

Founded in 2021, Wade saw an opportunity to bring a new approach to the Life Science staffing industry by offering a fast-paced, high-touch service that consistently delivers on its commitments. Over the last 12 months, Harba Solutions has grown to a team of 12, who deploy over 300 contractors to leading Life Science companies across the United States.

"Our company is built on performing the fundamentals better than any other staffing company. We stay extremely niche within specific skill sets across the Scientific Lifecycle. The recruitment industry is full of promises, but we are dedicated to following through on all our commitments that deliver real results to help our clients move forward. Our team is constantly raising the standard of the industry by staying committed to our values. " Commented Wade.

"As technology continues to evolve, there will always be a new tool or platform claiming to solve recruitment needs, but there are principles that cannot be automated: following through on commitments and never selling false hope. It may seem simple, but it is the key to our continuing success. A human approach to hiring is pivotal and is the foundation of our mission in giving people a service they can trust and rely on. I truly believe it gives us a unique edge and provides a better service to our clients over much larger competitors. Our strategy allows us to tailor a wide variety of solutions to support our client base who are in different phases."

After seeing Harba Solutions' rapid success, Tempting Ventures recently invested in the firm to help Harba expand its offering and scale within new Life Science industries.

Wade revealed, "Now that we have made a real name for ourselves and our demand escalates, we need resources to extend our reach. Receiving investment from Tempting Ventures not only offers the capital to scale and enhance our solution offerings, but they provide important strategic support so we can stay ahead of the industry. I am excited to announce our partnership and cannot wait to see where we will be next year. It will allow me to focus my efforts on building world-class recruitment teams that connect the best Life Science professionals with innovative clients. I believe this investment will help take the business and everyone involved with Harba to the next level. I'm especially excited about the long-term career opportunities it will provide for my brilliant team."

Ryan Cleland-Bogle, CEO, Tempting Ventures noted Harba Solutions' commitment to service excellence alongside their unique culture and deep industry knowledge that everyone in the business champions as key factors for the private equity firm investing in Harba. Ryan said: "Harba offer a unique proposition to a growing market and we've seen that they can consistently deliver to their clients and exceed the expectations of their candidates. Wade's commitment to his team, his steadfast principles and the enormous potential in Harba's business is extremely exciting. I'm delighted to be on the journey with them."

