Government of Canada announces investments in inclusive and accessible community infrastructure for Calgarians

MP George Chahal announces PrairiesCan investments of over $6.6 million that will enhance public spaces across the city, while creating more than 100 jobs

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Calgarians take every opportunity to get outdoors, socialize and participate in recreational activities, enjoying public spaces and city facilities. Through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, the Government of Canada is supporting communities and community-minded organizations to enhance existing public infrastructure and build new amenities for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Today, George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, announced a federal investment of more than $6.6 million for 17 community-focused projects that will improve key gathering spaces, boost Calgary's economy, and give Calgarians more spaces to gather with their friends and family.

Examples of projects receiving support include:

Upgrading Stephen Avenue to enhance the downtown pedestrian experience.

Revitalizing the Contemporary Calgary community auditorium to modernize and improve accessibility of the space.

Building an all-weather multi-purpose building focused on inclusion of persons with special needs.

Creating an Indigenous Elders' community centre with ceremonial and natural spaces.

Establishing a cycling pathway to connect Montgomery, from Bowness Road to the Bow River Regional Pathway network.

The federal investment of $6,663,979 is expected to help create or maintain approximately 107 jobs, increase accessibility and enjoyment of community spaces for people of all ages and abilities, and support and attract new business activity and investments.

Quotes

"Calgarians value their public spaces and city facilities. Getting outside and gathering in renewed community infrastructure contribute to a high quality of life. Today's investments will offer people of all ages and abilities more public spaces to enjoy with their friends and family, and continue to make Calgary an even greater place to live, work, play, and visit."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"I'm proud that our government is partnering with community organizations across the city to make sure the residents of Calgary have access to modern amenities throughout the year. These projects will help breath new life in Calgary, and encourage residents and visitors to come out and enjoy everything that our city has to offer."

–George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"Our path to becoming a resilient city includes delivering infrastructure that allows neighbours to connect and families to explore. Today's announcement demonstrates the power of collaboration between local advocates and different orders of government to build complete communities accessible to all. We are pleased to see many diverse organizations and projects being funded for the benefit of all Calgarians."

–Jyoti Gondek, Mayor, City of Calgary

"This support from the federal government unlocks tremendous potential for our auditorium to not only be a place for amazing contemporary art, but will also help us to realize new partnerships in the community to activate and animate this historic auditorium in our city. We are incredibly excited and extremely grateful."

–David Leinster, CEO, Contemporary Calgary

"By creating a sacred space for our Elders and our youth to connect, we empower growth and a sense of community belonging."

–Krista White, Cultural and Community Support Coordinator, Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary

"A person's ability is much stronger than their disability. We're grateful for the support of PrairiesCan as we build an ability centre for persons with complex special needs in Calgary and area. This new facility supports our focus on the well-being, independence and social participation of individuals, and enabling all members of our community to reach their full potential."

–Sumita Anand, VP of Infrastructure & Business Development, Serenity Place

Quick facts

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) is helping communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

build and improve community infrastructure so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a national allocation of $500 million over two years, the Fund's purpose is to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and other public institutions, as well as Indigenous communities on the road to economic recovery.

over two years, the Fund's purpose is to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and other public institutions, as well as Indigenous communities on the road to economic recovery. Projects being supported through the Fund are focused on revitalizing downtown cores and main streets; reinventing outdoor spaces; creating green infrastructure; and increasing the accessibility of community spaces.

PrairiesCan is administering the Fund in Alberta .

Backgrounder

Today, George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, announced a federal investment of more than $6.6 million in funding through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for 17 community-focused projects across Calgary that will improve key gathering spaces, increase accessibility and enjoyment of community spaces for people of all ages and abilities, and boost Calgary's economy.

The projects announced today include:

Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary – ($639,750) Create an Elders' community centre with ceremonial and natural spaces.

Create an Elders' community centre with ceremonial and natural spaces. Bowness Community Association – ($126,240) Redevelop green space to install a community garden and create a gathering space for the community.

Redevelop green space to install a community garden and create a gathering space for the community. Calgary Downtown Association – ($600,000) Upgrade Stephen Avenue to enhance the downtown pedestrian experience.

Upgrade Stephen Avenue to enhance the downtown pedestrian experience. City of Calgary

($116,250) Improve accessibility of existing drinking fountains within seven parks in Calgary .

Improve accessibility of existing drinking fountains within seven parks in .

($298,650) Connect the community of Coventry Hills with new multi-use pathways through green spaces.

Connect the community of Coventry Hills with new multi-use pathways through green spaces.

($375,000) Advance reconciliation by presenting Indigenous knowledge and historical perspectives on signage in 25 Calgary parks.

Advance reconciliation by presenting Indigenous knowledge and historical perspectives on signage in 25 Calgary parks.

($375,000) Beautify public space in Dover with native plant species, artwork and infrastructure upgrades.

Beautify public space in Dover with native plant species, artwork and infrastructure upgrades.

($424,500) Build a cycling pathway to connect Montgomery, from Bowness Road to the Bow River Regional Pathway network.

Build a cycling pathway to connect Montgomery, from Bowness Road to the Bow River Regional Pathway network.

($487,500) Expand and improve seasonal restaurant patio spaces throughout Calgary through the patio barrier program.

Expand and improve seasonal restaurant patio spaces throughout through the patio barrier program.

($523,380) Connect playgrounds, schools and a major transit hub in Huntington Hills, Temple and Forest Lawn with multi-use pathways.

Connect playgrounds, schools and a major transit hub in Huntington Hills, Temple and with multi-use pathways.

($750,000) Improve accessibility of the downtown skywalk pedestrian system, Plus 15 Calgary.

Contemporary Calgary Arts Society – ($750,000) Revitalize the Contemporary Calgary community auditorium to modernize and improve accessibility of the space.

Revitalize the Contemporary Calgary community auditorium to modernize and improve accessibility of the space. Crossroads Community Association – ($104,655) Create a natural gathering and outdoor community hub in the Crossroads community.

Create a natural gathering and outdoor community hub in the Crossroads community. Elbow Park Residents Association – ($659,000) Redevelop urban Elbow Park to improve accessibility and allow for a greater number of activities and events.

Redevelop urban Elbow Park to improve accessibility and allow for a greater number of activities and events. Mid-Sun Community Association – ($261,054) Develop an outdoor multi-purpose courtyard for meetings and events in Midnapore.

Develop an outdoor multi-purpose courtyard for meetings and events in Midnapore. North Haven Community Association – ($20,000) Install a community garden with pathways, fencing and storage to support outdoor programming.

Serenity Place Ltd. – ($153,000) Build the Ability Activity Centre, an all-weather multi-purpose building focused on integration and inclusion of persons with special needs.

