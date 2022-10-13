CRN Reveals Survey Data from 2022 Consumer Survey on Dietary Supplements

— Survey's key findings are supplement usage back to pre-pandemic levels; 75% of Americans use dietary supplements; majority of supplement users are regular users —

The Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), the leading trade association for the dietary supplement and functional food industry, today revealed initial findings from its 2022 Consumer Survey on Dietary Supplements.

The survey's key findings show supplement usage is back to pre-pandemic levels. Overall, three-quarters of Americans report using nutritional or dietary supplements. The vast majority of supplement users continue to be regular users.

"This year's data shows a remarkable picture of continuity and paints the landscape of a vibrant, mainstream industry," said Brian Wommack, CRN's senior vice president of communications. "While overall usage is down slightly from its pandemic peak, reported usage of immunity-boosting supplements—including vitamin D, vitamin C, and zinc—is steady from last year."

COVID-19 is no longer top of mind in many consumers' minds. About half of supplement users (49%) report changing their supplement use since the pandemic began, stable compared to 2021. Looking specifically at whether they have added new supplements or increased their dose, two-thirds of supplement users report doing so, slightly less than last year.

Changes in supplement usage have happened across age groups and genders, but declines are more marked among those with lower incomes and among white and Hispanic Americans. Supplement usage remains higher among women, older adults, and those that are more educated and/or have a higher household income.

New this year is an increase in specialty supplement usage. More than half of consumers (52%) who take supplements report taking a specialty supplement, the most reported of which are omega-3s, probiotics, melatonin, and fiber.

Still the king among supplement users, 70% report taking a multivitamin in the past 12 months. Sports and nutrition supplements have seen a significant increase in use since last year, up five points to 39%.

Trust in the dietary supplement also remains high. More than three-quarters of Americans (77%) find the industry trustworthy. That number is even higher among supplement users, at 84%.

When asked their top motivator for taking dietary supplements, Americans' top responses are "maintaining my health" and "live healthier/adopt healthier habits." "This answer is not surprising," said Wommack. "Data consistently shows supplement users are much more likely to report engaging in healthy behaviors like exercising, eating a balanced diet, visiting their doctor regularly, and regularly getting a good night's sleep."

Conducted annually since 2000, the CRN Consumer Survey on Dietary Supplements serves as the leading resource for statistics on usage of dietary supplements. The survey was conducted online between August 9-12, 2022, among 3,133 U.S. adults age 18+, including 2,342 adults who report consuming dietary supplements seasonally, occasionally, or regularly.

For the second year in a row, this year's survey includes oversamples of Black, Hispanic, and Asian/Pacific Islander respondents to ensure significant sample sizes of supplement users of color to provide deep insights into the groups' motivations, attitudes, and purchasing habits. The complete set of consumer survey data is available for purchase by both CRN members and nonmembers.

About the Council for Responsible Nutrition

The Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), founded in 1973, is a Washington, D.C.-based trade association representing more than 200 dietary supplement and functional food manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, and companies providing services to those manufacturers and suppliers. In addition to complying with a host of federal and state regulations governing dietary supplements and food in the areas of manufacturing, marketing, quality control and safety, our manufacturer and supplier members also agree to adhere to additional voluntary guidelines as well as to CRN's Code of Ethics. For more information, visit www.crnusa.org. Follow us on Twitter @CRN_Supplements and LinkedIn.

About Ipsos

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people. Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques. "Game Changers" – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world. Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 indexes and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www

