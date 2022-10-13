Waggle Corp Launches Waggle VR Video and Software Production
Waggle Corp has launched Waggle VR, a video production service specializing in virtual reality (VR) video and software production.
The potential for VR today is strikingly similar to the smartphone market of 2008 shortly after Apple introduced the iPhone.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waggle Corp has launched Waggle VR, a video and software production service specializing in virtual reality (VR) that utilizes the latest state-of-the-art cameras, like the Insta360 Titan, and an in-house render farm to dramatically improve quality while also reducing the turn around time and uncertainty normally associated with VR video and software production.
— Glen Wheeler - President Waggle VR
Waggle VR is designed to walk businesses through the VR video production process, from storyboard to final processing. VR videos can be made fully immersive in 3D (stereoscopic) with a 360 degree field of view, or semi-immersive with just 180 degrees of vision in 2D (monoscopic). Companies can post their content onto popular VR libraries like YouTube, or Waggle VR can help them create their own metaverse VR app for the Meta Quest headset.
When viewed through a modern headset like the Meta Quest 2, high quality immersive VR video transports viewers into another reality. Ambisonic sound adds to the experience by bathing the listener in an audioscape that responds to head movements. For example, as a viewer turns their head, the sound of the waterfall behind them grows louder. Businesses can capitalize on this new medium with innovative marketing and training strategies. Instead of merely showing new employees pictures of the factory, they can be transported right onto the production floor. Potential real estate, cruise and travel customers can get an immersive preview experience that leaves them craving for the real thing.
Marketing and training in VR is a great way for companies to stand out from the crowd. Meta (formerly Facebook) has sold over 40 million headsets to date so it’s safe to say that consumers are eagerly adopting this cutting edge technology. The potential for VR today is strikingly similar to the smartphone market of 2008 shortly after Apple introduced the iPhone. Organizations that venture into this new space sooner are sure to be rewarded and perceived as forward thinking and innovative. A great example of this cutting edge technology is the VisionQuest application currently under development by Waggle VR.
Waggle VR can also help organizations live stream their important events in VR to their audience. By live streaming in VR, event organizers can reach potential attendees that otherwise can not be present physically. Rather than limiting virtual attendees to watching events unfold a flat two-dimensional screen, VR brings remote viewers into the middle of the experience.
