Level Up Campaign Targets Businesses to Grow Nationally
See How a Small Yet Mighty Team Uses More Than 100 Years of Combined Experience to Boost its Clients into 7 Figures in RevenueWINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the nation’s leading legal, marketing, and media strategy agencies, WCP Consulting & Communications brings over 100 combined years of experience to assist law firms, universities, celebrities, and organizations with enhancing their bottom line and public image.
Led by nationally recognized legal business strategist and public relations expert, Dr. Tanya Wiley-Brown, WCP Consulting & Communications is a business strategy agency that helps its clients work through settlement strategies and prepare for trial, as well as develop and implement public relations, marketing, and business strategies that grow client brands and build leaders across multiple industries.
“For over 25 years our diverse team has been behind the scenes making magic happen. With perfection, dedication, resilience, and teamwork, WCP yielded exceptional results for its clients by going above and beyond,” said Dr. Tanya Wiley-Brown.
WCP also offers web design, digital and social media management for select clients. The team creates professional custom websites that engage customers and effectively communicate client messaging.
The WCP Speakers Bureau includes a roster of world-class speakers such as famed Attorney Willie E. Gary, Dr. Loida Lewis, Kim Coles, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Attorney James Carter, and other notable leaders. Representing the most dynamic speakers from around the world on a range of topics from leadership, to diversity and inclusion, to inspirational advice, WCP Speakers take meetings, symposiums, or conferences from ordinary to extraordinary. WCP speakers, seminar leaders, and corporate entertainers also inspire audiences to identify their passion, discover their purpose, achieve goals and build an overall culture of success.
The WCP Legal Consulting team assists law firms with developing their cases and preparing for trial as well as building, protecting, enhancing, and repairing their reputation through the media. The scope of legal consultation includes case assessment, research assistance, focus groups, mock trials, settlement videos, pre-mediation preparation, and more.
Attorney B’Ivory LaMarr is one of WCP’s longtime clients who lauds that WCP services have helped him to achieve astonishing results and elevated his brand from ordinary to extraordinary in a short period of time. “WCP Consulting & Communications has been an integral part of helping me to build my brand. This team works behind the scenes to manage publicity and strategy for high-profile cases as well as those cases that require a little extra push to get across the finish line. The professionalism, responsiveness, and personal touch that WCP Consulting provides my clients is second to none," said Attorney B’Ivory LaMarr.
The WCP Consulting & Communications team has been an instrumental resource and extension to law firms around the country. The importance of properly managing a high-profile case at its inception could be the difference between success or failure, and according to multiple attorneys, there is only one agency they will entrust their clients to - and that is WCP Consulting & Communications.
As technology has evolved so has the WCP team. Their media and public relations department is well-equipped to effectively get desired messaging to clients' intended audiences across all media platforms. One of WCP's previous and most influential media campaigns included producing the star-studded ‘Virtual GOTV Social Justice Rally’ hosted by Grammy-nominated recording artist and actor Johnny Gill. Special appearances were made by Samuel L. Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Arsenio Hall, Attorney Willie Gary, Eddie Levert, Howard Hewitt, and more!
WCP Consulting and Communications welcomes the opportunity to be a part of winning teams wishing to reach new heights. To schedule a free consultation or to learn more about how WCP can be an asset, call or email the WCP team at (336) 794-4023 | cs@wcpcommunications.com.
