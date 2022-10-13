Federal Reserve Board announces it has prohibited five former bank employees from future employment in the banking industry for fraudulently obtaining loans and grants administered under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced that it had prohibited five former bank employees from future employment in the banking industry for fraudulently obtaining loans and grants administered under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The individuals are Lexus Clark and Arneita Glenn, both formerly of Ally Bank, Detroit, Michigan; Erica McRae, formerly of Regions Bank, Birmingham, Alabama; Carmen L. Peña, formerly of First Horizon Bank, Memphis, Tennessee; and Evelyn Batista, formerly of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, a subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.