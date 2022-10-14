Invo Solutions Expands Product Catalog with Texting Platform
Invo Text is a dynamic, two-way text messaging solution for banks and credit unions that seamlessly connects customers to their financial institutions.
Text has become a way of life for all of us. Financial partners need the proper tools to support that.”SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invo Solutions, the nation's leading video banking provider, is officially launching a two-way text platform for banks and credit unions starting November 1. Interested financial institutions can schedule a free demo of the new Invo Text platform immediately.
“Expanding the Invo ecosystem with texting functionality was a logical extension of our growing communication platform,” says Invo President and COO Jake Martin. “Having a centralized hub for all possible customer interactions enables financial institutions to become more effective as financial partners and empowers customers to have their needs met in a more personal and efficient way.”
SMS texts boast a 98% open rate compared to just 23% for emails in the financial industry, while the average response time for texts stands at 90 seconds compared to 90 minutes for emails.
“Text has become a way of life for all of us. Financial partners need the proper tools to support that,” Martin continues. “Invo Text brings a powerful yet simple-to-operate messaging solution for banks and credit unions of all sizes.”
Invo Text is a compliant and secure platform designed to transition customers to more secure live channels, such as video or chat, without the wait. In these live interactions, customers can complete most tasks they would normally finish in person, by email, or over the phone.
“With SMS texting, we are continuing to build a communication suite for all channels, both in-branch and digital,” Martin said, noting a shortened implementation process. “We want to make implementation as easy as possible, for those transitioning from other text solutions and those launching text for the first time. We aim to see financial institutions live in under 30 days.”
Financial institutions can also package Invo Text with free web-based video banking for up to a year through Invo’s free trial program that runs through the end of this year. To sign up for a free demo, please visit invosolutions.com/text.
About Invo Solutions: Invo Solutions was founded in 2012 to develop the industry’s first video banking experience. Their staff has combined for more than 75 years of experience and founded Invo within a financial institution to solve a unique problem in the industry. The customer engagement platform created by Invo Solutions continues to bridge the gap between physical and digital channels, creating even more ways for customers to reach their financial institutions.
Invo Text: Seamless Customer Service For The Future