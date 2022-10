Darrell: I’m with George Mason University Forward, Josh Oduro, for the FDA’s Don’t Get Burned Sunscreen Challenge.

Josh: Bring it on.

Darrell: I’m not getting burned today. I’m using a broad-spectrum sunscreen.

Announcer: The FDA recommends broad-spectrum sunscreens with an SPF of 15 or higher to help reduce the risk of sunburn and skin cancer.

Darrell: You smoked me, dude!

Josh: That’s ‘cause I used sunscreen, so I wouldn’t get burned by you and the sun.

Darrell: Broad spectrum sunscreen: It’s a winning play every time.