Equator Launches New, Energy Efficient Beverage Refrigerator In Time For The Holiday Season

Excellent for entertaining — or to give as a gift — the Equator 3.17 cu.ft. Black Beverage Refrigerator is an exciting new addition to any space.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designed as a premium beverage refrigerator solution, Equator is thrilled to announce the launch of the BR 317 S Beverage Refrigerator. Built with top-of-the-line features, including an energy efficient compressor, the BR 317 S Can Refrigerator is an excellent addition to any entertainment room or common gathering area for the holiday season.

“We’re so thrilled to be able to launch the BR 317 beverage refrigerator in time for the holiday season,” said Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “This compact, energy efficient appliance is a wonderful way to chill beverages of all kinds for guests, and can also be given as a gift to someone special.”

The BR 317 Beverage Cooler makes it effortless to elevate the ambiance of any festive environment — no matter what holiday is being celebrated. Measuring 32.87 x 17.71 x 20.47 (HxWxD in inches), its compact design can easily fit into any space. Equipped with 3.17 cubic square feet of storage space, and three wire shelves, users can store cartons, cans, and full size bottles exactly as desired. An energy efficient compressor helps create single temperature zone cooling throughout the interior, with a temperature range between 33.8F - 50F. This feature makes it quick and simple to chill any beverage to its optimum temperature.

For those who plan on storing valuable bottles of wine, anti-UV glass ensures that the damaging effects of sunlight do not harm labels or the wine itself. As a result, this is one of the safest places to store prized bottles of wine of all vintages and varieties. Another main feature of the BR 317 beverage refrigerator is its auto defrost mode — which guarantees that you never have to worry about manually defrosting the appliance while this feature is in use.

Lauded as one of the best beverage refrigerators currently on the market, users of this appliance also appreciate its reversible doors, bright interior LED light, three adjustable wire shelves, secure door lock, easy-to-use mechanical controls, and an inverter.

The BR 317 Beverage Refrigerator is now available for $489 (black) and $549 (stainless) through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair among other top retailers nationwide.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.