Historic Day as First African King Visits Wolverhampton

SALISBURY, NC, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 4th, 2022, The First African King to ever visit Wolverhampton made his appearance at the Mayoral Council Offices in the city of Wolverhampton. King Okogyeman Kobina Amissah I (Private Name Dr. Clyde Rivers) and his royal delegation greeted the First African Caribbean mayoress Cllr Sandra Samuels OBE, in 200 years.
This was indeed a historical day in Wolverhampton. The First King from Africa, Ghana, West Africa. King Okogyeman Kobina Amissah I was enthroned as the development king at large for the Throne of Ekumfi Kuotukwa in the central region of Ghana, West Africa. It is an honor to work with His Royal majesty Okogyedom Kofi Eduah V, the leader of our kingdom.
On this historic day, three prestigious awards were given to the mayoress. First, Dr. Christine Kozachuk presented the mayoress with the Her Right Award in recognition of her role as a global leader and champion for women's rights.
Next, Dr. Robin Lococo awarded the mayoress the Challenged Champions and Heroes Award in recognition of her advocacy and support for the caregiving community. Finally, Dr. Branko Tambah presented the mayoress with the Bridge to Victory Award in recognition of her work as a bridge builder between communities. These three awards are a testament to the mayoress tireless commitment to making the world a better place for all.
A special thanks to the council of black majority Churches and their Chairman Garfield Spencer for hosting HRH Sir Clyde Rivers.
