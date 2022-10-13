Submit Release
WEAR A LITTLE PURPLE WITH YOUR PINK

NASHVILLE, Tenn. In October, the Tennessee Department of Health is promoting awareness and resources for both breast cancer and domestic violence with the Wear a Little Purple with Your Pink Campaign

This campaign combines the easily recognized pink ribbon for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the purple ribbon for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“The purple and pink campaign is a call to action to prevent breast cancer and domestic violence, two important priorities for women’s health,” said TDH Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald, MD FACP FAAP. “We’re reminding women this month to get their routine mammograms, especially those women who have an increased risk of breast cancer, and letting all women know help is available if they are experiencing threats to their safety.”

During their lifetimes, nearly 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, while 1 in 4 will experience domestic violence.

 

Breast Cancer Services

The Tennessee Breast and Cervical Screening Program provides breast and cervical screening services to uninsured and underinsured women, and diagnostic testing for qualifying men and women. Individuals requiring treatment for breast or cervical cancer, or precancerous conditions of these diseases, may qualify for immediate TennCare coverage through the Presumptive Eligibility Program.  Learn more  at https://www.tn.gov/tbcsp or Contact your local health department for more information.

If you would like additional information about the Tennessee Breast and Cervical Screening program, please email TBCSP.Health@tn.gov or call 1-877-969-6636.

 

 

Domestic Violence Resources

The Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence provides healing through counseling, prevention education, and advocacy for children, adults, and families, with prevention training and educational programs year-round. For those seeking support, a 24-hour crisis hotline is available at 1-800-356-6767.

 

Help is also available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text “START” to 88788.

 

 

TDH’s Rape Prevention and Education Program offers training and support for community agencies, sports teams, schools, and universities to implement evidence-based prevention programs. These include Coaching Boys Into Men, Athletes As Leaders, Safe Dates, Shifting Boundaries, and Safe Bar.

“Both breast cancer and domestic violence have a disproportionate impact on different communities,” said Dr. Tobi Amosun, Dr. Tobi Amosun, Assistant Commissioner for TDH’s Family Health and Wellness Division. “Economic instability, unsafe housing, neighborhood violence, and lack of safe childcare all contribute to an increased risk of domestic violence. Additionally, black women are more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer later in their lives. So, screening is a crucial part of early detection, and can improve cancer prognosis and prevent breast cancer deaths for black women.”

On Fri., Oct. 21, 2022, Wear a Little Purple with Your Pink Day, Tennesseans can support the campaign by wearing pink and purple and sharing pictures on social media using the campaign hashtags #WALPWYP, #StrongerTogether, and #IAmaPurpleAdvocate.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

 

