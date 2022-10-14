SwellChat Ensures Compliance for TPMOs, Agents & Brokers with New Meeting Recording Features
Insurance industry adapts to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) mandate with video conferencing recording and storageCHARLESTON, SC, US, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SwellChat, a technology provider of video conferencing for private face-to-face conversations from any device, today announced the launch of new meeting recording and storage features. To ensure TPMOs, insurance agencies, and independent agents and brokers can comply with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) call-recording regulations, all SwellChat HIPAA compliant video conferencing subscriptions now include call recording and storage.
“With many Medicare-related calls currently being conducted over telephone, third-party marketing organizations (TPMOs), agencies, agents, and brokers are scrambling to ensure compliance with the new CMS recording and storage requirements,” said Jessica Brewer, SwellChat CEO. “SwellChat was built by insurance professionals for insurance professionals, and as such, our new recording and storage features offer the easiest, quickest, and most cost-effective option to ensure total CMS compliance.”
SwellChat has eliminated the complicated math required by most video conferencing solutions by providing storage tiers based on number of calls instead of video/audio file size. Calls recorded on SwellChat are stored in HIPAA compliant cloud servers that meet or exceed CMS requirements. In addition, SwellChat video conferencing is HIPAA compliant, which provides an extra layer of confidence in case of an audit.
“As the insurance industry as a whole shifts to video, SwellChat views the new CMS mandate as an opportunity for forward-thinking organizations and professionals to provide best-in-class customer service,” SwellChat CEO Jessica Brewer said. “Research has shown consumers prefer video, and with the required changes to customer and prospect communication, organizations that evolve to a video-first communication strategy will be able to bundle multiple business advantages and requirements into one technology.”
Beyond call recording and storage, the new CMS mandate also requires marketing materials, both printed and electronic, to include prominently displayed disclaimers. For administrators and managers, this creates new challenges and will necessitate close oversight of content shared with prospects and customers. By combining new call recording and storage features with existing SwellChat Business controls that allow admins to manage content distribution from a centralized dashboard, SwellChat has emerged as an industry leader in end-to-end compliance.
