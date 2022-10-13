Submit Release
Mobalon Inc Presents New 10, $1 Million Sponsor Program

Mobalon Inc

Mobalon Inc - Mobile Salon Network

Benefiting 100 New Black-Owned, Turn-key Mobile Salon Businesses by May 2023

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobalon Inc is looking to partner with 10, $1 Million Sponsors to help fund the build-out of 100 Mobile Salon Buses. These 100, turn-key Mobile Salon Bus businesses will be issued among 100 Black Barbers, Stylists and industry professionals who promote their ‘going mobile’ goals on Salon FundRaiser and successfully complete the Mobile Salon Program which collectively is designed to find the most professional and dedicated licensed individuals who will use the Mobile Salon Buses to serve their local underserved community with much-needed personal care services. Mr. Ronnie Mac, CEO of Mobalon, always says, “If you look good, you feel good. And if you feel good, you do good.”

The 10, $1 Million Sponsors will be comprised of companies, celebrities, philanthropists and any individuals who align with the mission of this for-good program to empower deserving Black People with much-needed funding that is normally out of reach. Mr. Mac, going by the Proverb, “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime,” believes this is the most effective position to take to truly help Black People build a stronger future for them and their families, thus reducing the racial disparity gap.

Mobalon will be building these Mobile Salons as sponsors are procured and will present the selected 100 Black Barbers, Stylists and industry professionals with their Mobile Salons at their annual 2023 Mobalon Expo being held in Dallas, Texas at the Fair Park Automobile Building on May 7 - 8, 2023.

Salon FundRaiser is Mobalon’s fundraising platform for the barber and beauty industry. Professionals across the country are using the platform to raise money for industry-related endeavors, alongside a unique accelerated sponsor matching program that advertisers are using to double their advertising dollars when Mobalon matches their contributions by providing additional advertising services.

Mr. Ronnie Mac, better known as, Mr. Hair Art and Coach (life coach), owner of Mobalon Inc, Mobile Salon Network LLC, Mr. Hair Art and Salon FundRaiser, has been in the barber and beauty industry for 29 years bringing innovative solutions to the industry and the people they serve, the general public. The Mobile Salon Bus Program is just one of the latest projects he developed and later evolved to meet and exceed the specific needs of COVID-19.

Inquiries and interested parties can contact Mr. Mac directly at (800) 406-7711, ext. 1, email mrmac@mobalon.com or go to www.Mobalon.com.

Ronnie Mac
Mobalon Inc
+1 844-662-2566
mrmac@mobalon.com

Mobile Salon Buses

