Lone Wolf Technologies and Service For Life! Announce New Integration

Users of Lone Wolf's LionDesk can now send Service For Life!'s personalized direct response marketing content through a new integration between the CRM giant and referral marketing experts.

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, DALLAS, and GARDNERVILLE, Nev., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Service For Life!, a leading provider of referral-based marketing solutions for real estate agents, and Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf"), the leading provider of residential real estate technology, today announced the release of a new integration between Lone Wolf's LionDesk CRM and Service for Life!'s personalized marketing content. With the new integration, LionDesk users can send personalized direct response marketing emails in a seamless workflow and automate the generation of new business.

"We want to offer flexible solutions that can be tailored to each agent's individual business, and partnering with other top-tier providers like Lone Wolf is the best way to do this," said Alex Camelio, CEO of Service For Life!.

"There are a lot of amazing tools available for agents to do business with, but they don't all work together," Camelio continued. "That's why we're thrilled to announce our integration with LionDesk today! Now more agents can quickly and easily build referral marketing into their business, and at the end of the day if we can save agents time that they can use to focus on their clients, we've accomplished our mission."

Service For Life!'s distinctive client retention and referral system was introduced 25 years ago, and has a proven track record for helping thousands of real estate agents build strong and dependable sales pipelines. The centerpiece of the system is a once-monthly newsletter with helpful how-to articles and lifestyle content that's been engineered to generate repeat clients, increase referrals, and nurture new leads using a unique direct response technique.

"We're thrilled to partner with Service for Life! and further our vision of simplifying real estate for all," said David Anderson, Lone Wolf's GM of Agent and Team. "We're here to give agents everything they need to work fast and stay productive, and this integration puts yet another helpful tool in the palms of their hands."

LionDesk is the number one CRM tool in real estate. The solution is used by over 165,000 agents in the U.S. and facilitates the creation of over 72 million conversations and 15 million contacts a year. By consolidating communication channels—including text, email, phone—with automated marketing campaigns and AI-powered lead follow up, LionDesk is real estate's top one-stop shop for lead generation and relationship management. The solution also connects with Lone Wolf Transactions (zipForm Edition), the transaction management solution used by over 665,000 agents in the US, helping agents kickstart transactions right from their CRM.

The integration between Service For Life! and Lone Wolf's LionDesk is available, and members can link their accounts within Service For Life! to start using it immediately. For more information on how to harness the power of personalized direct response marketing paired with Lone Wolf's industry-leading CRM, reach out to Service For Life!.

About Service For Life!

Service For Life! is the leading provider of proven, personalized direct response marketing for real estate agents. Since 1997, thousands of career agents have used the unique system as the foundation for the way they generate business. Over the past three decades, Service For Life! has revolutionized the way content can be delivered to agents, evolving into a completely modern and integrated content management platform.

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.

