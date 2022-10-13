Motorola Solutions Unveils Mobile Field-Based Innovations at IACP 2022

New technologies, including first-of-its-kind public safety application for Apple CarPlay, bring richer information to the front lines of emergency response

Motorola Solutions MSI today announced new public safety technology advancements that support a mobile-first approach to preparing officers with the information they need to make the best and safest decisions. These include a first-of-its-kind public safety application for Apple CarPlay to transform field operations, as well as the integration of video footage from emergency response drones and robots into CommandCentral Aware. Bringing video and information from a variety of field devices onto a single pane of glass in the command center gives agencies the awareness and information they need to carry out their missions more safely and efficiently.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005405/en/

"Our innovation is driven by the need to help first responders better understand complex threats," said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Motorola Solutions. "We believe officers should be able to manage any incident from the field, which means surfacing insights from across public safety systems and sharing critical information across a network of connected officers and vehicles."

Exclusive IACP Preview: Incident Management for Apple CarPlay

Motorola Solutions is bringing to the United States the world's first public safety application on Apple CarPlay. Incident Management for Apple CarPlay seamlessly connects officers to police systems, alongside body-worn camera, in-car video and license plate recognition systems, enabling them to directly access critical incident details and manage key operational workflows from their fully-connected vehicles. Officers behind the wheel can use voice control features for safe operation while staying focused on the road. Capabilities include viewing maps of incidents and unit locations, reviewing incident details, self-assigning to incidents, updating status, launching turn-by-turn navigation and making calls to other units. The solution is compatible with native in-vehicle touch screens, eliminating the need to install mobile data terminals.

Motorola Solutions worked with Western Australia Police to launch the solution in March 2022 to more than 6,000 officers, who respond to a collective 84,000 incidents per month.

"The Apple CarPlay application we developed with Motorola Solutions has been transformative for our agency, as our officers can now rely on an intuitive, everyday technology for the critical information they need," said Col Blanch, commissioner of the Western Australia Police. "It allows our officers to quickly and efficiently manage incident response and reporting from the field, instead of the station, so they can spend more time out in the community. This commitment to innovation puts service to the community and officer safety first, and makes Western Australia a great place for officers to serve."

New at IACP: CommandCentral Aware Integrates New Streaming Video Sources from the Field

As the hub for Motorola Solutions' connected agency, CommandCentral Aware unifies all real-time data and video streams into a secure common operational view, surfacing critical insights that can be shared with responders in the field. Data from mobile field-based systems flows seamlessly into the CommandCentral platform, where records and evidence are centralized for analysis, investigations and case preparation. New CommandCentral Aware integrations extend beyond radio, body-worn camera, in-car video and license plate recognition systems to live-stream information from drones and robots and enhance the user experience through wearable technology. These include:

Company Six throwable ReadySight™ robot: Integrating exclusively with Motorola Solutions' software, this small, low-cost robot can navigate multiple terrain types and obstacles to provide situational awareness via real-time video and audio communication in uncertain and dangerous areas.

RealWear Navigator™ 500 Assisted Reality (aR): Providing a hands-free experience, this wearable tablet displays real-time video and situational information, enabling responders to passively monitor an incident in their peripheral vision while performing other tasks.

IACP Technology Demonstrations

Technology demonstrations will be given at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) 2022 conference, booth #4607, from October 16-18, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we're ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005405/en/