Fractional Horsepower Motor Market Business Overview and Global Development Trends a CAGR of 4.9% by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fractional horsepower motor market size was valued at $13.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $22.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030. Fractional horsepower motor is compact in size, possesses high torque, requires less maintenance, is low noise level, and provides better torque to weight ratio. This motor is used in various applications such as automotive, beauty & healthcare products, and robotics. Such instances drive the market growth.

The global Fractional horsepower motor Market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. The report offers an in-depth study of the global Fractional horsepower motor market coupled with the study of dynamic driving factors, constraints, challenges, and opportunities. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

Major Key Players of the Fractional horsepower motor Market are:

ABB, Allied Motion, Inc., AMETEK, Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Denso Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Nidec Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc. and Toshiba International Corporation.

The global Fractional horsepower motor report offers quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030. The qualitative study emphasizes on the value chain analysis, pain point analysis, and key regulations.

• Value chain analysis: AMR offers a complete analysis of all the stages along with the key stakeholders functioning in every stage with their strategic decisions on board.

• Key regulations: Allied Market Research provides key regulations and standards for the Fractional horsepower motor Market. The section also presents some of the regulatory documents of the product type.

• Pain point analysis: The report also offers insights on the key challenges faced by the stakeholders in the industry. The strategic decisions adopted by the market players to maintain their foothold in the market are also discussed through the report.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the global Fractional horsepower motor:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a huge impact across the globe, which impeded the socio-economic development. Therefore, the Fractional horsepower motor Market report doles out a micro- and macro-economic assessment of the industry throughout the pandemic. The study further provides a qualitative breakdown of the impact of Covid-19 on the market.

Key Market Segments -

By Product Type:

Brushed

Brushless

By Application:

Automotive

HVAC

Medical Equipment

Home Appliance

Others

