Cyclone Power Technologies Reboot

Cyclone Power Open House RebootLONGVIEW, TEXAS, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyclone is pleased to announce the Reboot of Cyclone Power Technologies, Inc. with an Open House at our new facility and an on-line virtual tour on Cyclone Power’s Facebook page.
Our founder, Harry Schoell, and two of our long time investors bought the building together for the sole purpose of completing the research, development, and demonstration of the latest refinements and applications of Cyclone Power’s Advanced Rankine Cycle Engine. Numerous Cyclone systems, including the re-designed Land Speed Record (LSR) steam car and the Water Speed Record (WSR) steam boat will be on display. Harry and others will discuss recent engine advances along with renewed efforts and plans to go after the LSR and WSR. Even though we are still moving in, we are anxious to welcome Cyclone’s supporters to our new home. As the company progresses, Cyclone’s intentions are to request and update filing with the SEC to recognize all of our investors and to become totally compliant and re-listed.
The Open House will begin at 4:00 PM central standard time, immediately followed by the on-line virtual tour on Cyclone’s Facebook page to be aired at 7:00 PM on October 19, 2022. We are located at 100 Tex Pack Street, Longview, TX 75604. We need to know how many will attend, so an RSVP in advance is required, either by email to Mark@cyclonepower.com or phone at 903-261-3142.
Cyclone’s staff appreciate all the support and lets look to the future.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Cyclone Power Technologies
Cyclone Power Technologies is the developer of the award-winning Cyclone Engine – an all-fuel, clean-tech engine with the power and versatility to run everything from waste energy electric generators and solar thermal systems to cars, trucks and locomotives. Invented by company founder and Chairman Harry Schoell, the patented Cyclone Engine is a eco-friendly external combustion engine, ingeniously designed to achieve high thermal efficiencies through a compact heat-regenerative process, and to run on virtually any fuel - including bio-diesels, syngas or solar - while emitting fewer greenhouse gases and irritating pollutants into the air. The Cyclone Engine was recognized by Popular Science Magazine as the Invention of the Year for 2008, was included in a 2011 report by Popular Mechanics as an important waste energy technology for the future, and was twice presented with the Society of Automotive Engineers’ AEI Tech Award. Additionally, Cyclone was named Environmental Business of the Year by the Broward County Environmental Protection Department. For more information, visit www.cyclonepower.com.
