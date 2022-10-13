Portrait Photographer Now Offering Two Options for Young Families and Expectant Mothers in Greater Raleigh Area
Mika James Amaya just opened her second studio, Aidan Grace Couture, and offers a new style of portraiture for expecting mothersRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran portrait photographer Mika James Amaya is thrilled to announce the opening of Aidan Grace Couture, a luxury Raleigh, North Carolina maternity and newborn photography studio that blends an editorial style with fine art photography. It is her second studio, joining Mika James Amaya Photography, which opened in 2018.
Amaya offers a new style of portraiture for expecting mothers with Aidan Grace Couture. She is a talented photographer, able to freeze the perfect moment for posterity. Photos will feel genuine, natural and full of emotion. Children and their future families will cherish these photographs for generations to come. A full studio experience is available, including personalized session planning, access to a full wardrobe of fine silks and fabrics and services from the best luxury makeup and hair artists in the Greater Raleigh region. She captures the spirit, happiness and blessings of precious new babies in her new and sumptuous style.
“My approach to photography is woman-centric, as women truly are central to their families,” said Amaya. “My portraits feature the moms on their own, as well as with their children and partners. Our photography studio also offers luxury family photography with posed and action portraits, according to a family’s style.”
The photographer’s luxury approach to photography brings a first-class, artistic eye to what the best maternity and newborn photography can be. She delivers a superior experience and the highest-quality results. The studio offers design services and studio wardrobe options, as well as a fully equipped commercial studio for businesses, events and any more formal photography needs.
Amaya continued, “I use a minimum of props, complemented by muted colors and neutral palettes that will not distract from the beautiful details and faces in front of my lens. Simple is definitely better in capturing the essence of my subjects and the feeling of these special moments. I love nature and am inspired by textures, soft colors and golden light. My style of photography leans toward classic and timeless over trendy.”
Clients can choose from custom-designed heirloom products, including high-quality albums and framed prints. As Amaya focuses on her specialty of maternity, newborn, first birthday and family portrait sessions, at her sessions, she also offers a studio wardrobe of luxury gowns for all mothers.
Both Mika James Amaya Photography and Aidan Grace Couture Photography specialize in exclusive and elegant studio maternity and newborn portraiture.
Originally from New York, Amaya is a mother of five who graduated from North Carolina State University and turned to photography after a career in nursing.
For luxury maternity, newborn and family photography in Raleigh, North Carolina, visit www.mikajamesamaya.com and www.aidangracecouture.com to book a session.
Media Relations
Mika James Amaya Photography
mikajamesamayaphotography@gmail.com