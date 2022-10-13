M. Edwards and Associates Now Offering Comprehensive Social Media Investigation Services
We saw the need for a competitively priced social media product which could be made available to commercial clients as well as to the general public”ALBANY, NEW YORK, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M. Edwards and Associates, a premier full service investigative firm based in New York, serving the Northeast, with a national reach, has just revealed that their team is now offering leading-edge social media investigation services.
Social media investigations are growing to be a critical part of contemporary investigations, especially since the information gathered via these investigations can be used to establish legal bases for foundation and character. In addition, social media investigations are becoming a widely used tool for employers and other parties conducting background checks. Whether a client is representing a criminal or civil matter or a personal matter, social media history can be extremely useful.
While anyone can dig around the internet, the specialists at M. Edwards and Associates are trained in the leading-edge science and legal aspect of social media investigations.
The team at M. Edwards and Associates offers full service investigative solutions in the primary areas of due diligence, litigation support, and personal investigations. The company is headed by Mike Toomey, who is also a Certified Fraud Examiner with an educational background in criminal justice and law enforcement administration. M. Edwards and Associates proudly provides solutions for clients of all scopes, ranging from individuals seeking personal investigation to corporations seeking full-scale due diligence investigations. All services provided by M. Edwards and Associates are carried out by obtaining information legally and disseminating findings to its clients.
Legally obtaining information spans a variety of mediums, and changing times means that social media should also be considered as part of investigations.
“We saw the need for a competitively priced social media product which could be made available to commercial clients as well as to the general public,” said Toomey.
Now, clients looking for a full service regional private investigative firm with expertise in areas including private investigation, infidelity, due diligence, and criminal defense, can turn to M. Edwards and Associates for social media investigation services. Through these services, social media accounts can be expertly analyzed to discover a variety of information that can be used in a court of law. Information posted on social media, including Facebook and Instagram, that points to a lack of character, drug use, or other factors could become evidence.
As it stands, M. Edwards and Associates offers all of its services via their headquarters located in Albany, New York, as well as field offices in New York City, New York, and western Massachusetts. Additional offices will soon be open in Vermont and Florida, with further information coming soon. Learn more at https://www.medwardsinvestigations.com.
