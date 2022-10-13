E-Cites Vehicles to Be Available in Grand Theft Auto V Video Game Worldwide Beginning in November

E-Cite GTA V E-Cite RamboTruck E-Cite EV GTS E-Cite 222 Blue E-Cite Motors

E-Cites Vehicles Join GTA V as a special MOD from E-Cite Motors.

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOTHELL, WA, October 13, 2022, VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC:VAPR) announces that its vehicles will be available to drive in Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) as a special add on MOD provided by E-Cite beginning in November 2022.

GTA V is currently the second-best selling video game of all time with over 169 million units sold worldwide surpassing Tetris trailing only Minecraft with 228 million. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_best-selling_video_games

First released in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V is the best-selling game ever to be released on Sony's PlayStation 4. Of the almost 20 million units of the game sold around the world, just over six million were purchased in North America.

According to Steam Charts there are over 100,000 people playing concurrently online at the time of this release on their platform alone. https://steamcharts.com/app/271590

COO Gene Langmesser stated: “Having our vehicles available for players to drive and experience while playing GTA V will expose them to a vast worldwide audience in an interactive manner that they otherwise would not be able to enjoy. This gives E-Cite free exposure and aids in bringing awareness to our unique vehicles”.

Due to reduced development times afforded under E-Cites special exemptions from the NHTSA E-Cite expects to be delivering its first production vehicles for the 2023 model year. That is less than 12 months from inception to the showroom.

E-Cite Motors has submitted applications to the NHSTA in accordance with (49 CFR Part 586) for use on public roads for three separate vehicles. They include an all-wheel drive, all electric Hypercar is expected to exceed 222 mph, an affordable EV Sportscar, and a Super SUV Truck, all of which are currently being processed.

Note* E-Cite’s vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com , and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

