Founder of PondHawk by LINNE Industries, Sandra Burton Receives 2022 Honor Circle of Innovative Women Award

Founder of LINNE Industries, Sandra Burton, Receives the 2022 Honor Circle of Innovative Women Award.

Improving stormwater quality before it moves downstream is a strong motivator. When we do it using solar power, we reduce emissions or avoid the emissions associated with grid power.” — Sandra Burton

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LINNE Industries is the Delaware innovator and manufacturer of PondHawk. PondHawk® is the first fully integrated solar-powered pond aeration system that provides a grid-free solution to improve water quality in ponds and lakes. PondHawk is improving water quality in stormwater, golf course, and agriculture ponds throughout North America.

The WE Hatch Innovator Award recognizes excellence and achievement in entrepreneurship, including internal innovation and new product development. It recognizes the contribution and leadership involved in helping create a new product and a new market for sustainable water management. Burton is a University of Delaware MBA alumni of the Class of ‘06.

“Improving stormwater quality before it moves downstream is a strong motivator. When we do it using solar power, we reduce emissions or avoid the emissions associated with grid power. I thank the University of Delaware’s Horn National Advisory Board Members for recognizing me with this award,” said Burton. “Sometimes the work feels like I am pushing the proverbial rock up the hill; thanks for lighting my load with the wonderful recognition. I am grateful.”

Burton was honored with her award during the Honor Circle of Women Innovators & Entrepreneurs Ceremony on April 7, 2022.

About WE Hatch Honor Circle

Too often, the important contributions made by innovative and entrepreneurial women go unnoticed. We are dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the many exceptional mothers, sisters, daughters, friends, colleagues, and co-workers who have inspired us with their ingenuity, passion, and persistence through the WE Hatch Honor Circle. We hope their stories will empower the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs.

The WE Hatch Honor Circle is a cornerstone of the WE Hatch, an initiative that aims to empower innovative and entrepreneurial women.

About PondHawk by LINNE Industries

LINNE Industries is the manufacturer of the PondHawk® Solar-Powered Pond Aeration System. Founded in 2013 and based in Delaware, LINNE Industries is an applied solar energy technology company that designs and manufactures sustainable energy products. The company’s products improve the environment while providing best-in-class energy systems that deliver dynamic solutions for customers. The patented PondHawk is the first fully integrated solar-powered pond aeration system that delivers algae-eliminating bubbles to improve water quality and restores habitat without electric or power delivery costs.